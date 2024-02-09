Burgas Airport Shutting Down in March

Burgas Airport (IATA: BOJ, ICAO: LBBG) will temporarily shut down from March 7 to March 31, according to Fraport Bulgaria, the airport operator.

Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD will close Burgas Airport for all flights on March 7, at 06:00, until March 30, at 23:59, to carry out maintenance tasks pertaining to safety-related upgrades to the runway surface and lighting system.

The goal of the repairs is to make the runway surface and lighting system safer before the summer of 2024, according to a news release from Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, which runs Bulgaria’s coastal airports in Varna and Burgas.

The communique further stated that the corporation is dedicated to expanding the number of destinations and enhancing the facilities at the two airports.

Ryanair, an Irish low-cost airline, will start flying again from Burgas Airport on March 31. In addition,

in April, they will operate flights from Krakow (Poland), Vienna (Austria), and London Luton (Great Britain),

in May, they are restarting Kaunas (Lithuania) and Warsaw Modlin (Poland),

and from the beginning of June, they will also restart their flights from Dublin (Ireland), Budapest (Hungary), Bratislava (Slovakia), Gdansk and Poznan (Poland).

The airline Wizz Air plans to operate 7 (seven) routes from the second half of June 2024 to Vienna (Austria), Katowice, Gdansk, Lublin, Warsaw (Poland), Budapest, and Debrecen (Hungary). The year-round route to London Luton (UK) also continues to be operated.

As the responsible airport operator, Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD will continue expanding the number of destinations to and from the airports in Burgas and Varna and improving the infrastructure of the airports, including safety.