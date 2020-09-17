New Study Shows Greece a Top Pick for Honeymoon Holidays

Pin 0 Shares

Because of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism, there has been a sharp rise in the demand for honeymoon travel in 2021. The network of luxury travel agencies, Kuoni, says Greece is among the most popular destinations for newlyweds.

According to the findings of the Kuomi research, there was an average increase in booking rates for honeymoon destinations by 500 British pounds, reaching 8,247, with the Maldives being the most popular destination.

Also, the research revealed that the average cost per honeymoon will increase by 530 pounds, from 7,709 in 2019 to 8,247 in 2021, based on bookings to date. Greece is among in the top destinations for honeymoon in 2021.

Courtesy Aravanes overlooking the Amari Valley

Maldives topped the list of best-selling honeymooner destinations for 2021, followed by Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya and Tanzania, and South Africa. Greece took 9th place in the rankings right behind Thailand. For so-called “mini honeymoons” Greece came in second behind Italy according to the research.

Kuomi’s study also showed that private villas with pools and isolated luxury getaways were at the top of requested stays for people getting married late this year and early in 2021.