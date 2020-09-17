Domotel Hotels & Resorts Names Liana Tampourea Head of Sales

Pin 0 Shares

Domotel Hotels & Resorts has selected longtime hospitality exec Liana Tampourea as the group’s new sales director.

With almost two decades of experience in the industry, Tampourea brings MICE sector experience, communications expertise, and massive project management experience to an already proficient Domotel team. Liana told us her thoughts on the new appointment:

“I am happy to have joined Domotel Hotels & Resorts as I have great respect for the Group’s core values, and look forward to playing my role in the fulfillment of its medium and long-term goals. As I become a part of the Domotel team, I reinforce it with 15 years of experience and my inexhaustible source of new inspiration, ready to provide the high-level hospitality services which directly align with my philosophy as a part of this noble productive process.”

Ms. Tampourea was formerly the head of sales marketing at Athenaeum Grand Hotel, and before that she was the Director of Events at the Grand Hyatt Athens. Liana holds an MBA from Sheffield University Management School, as well.

Domotel Hotels & Resorts is a Greek chain of Boutique & Lifestyle hotels, which are concept based featuring specific motifs and differentiation points through history, art, wellness, natural environment and architecture while the local culture of each hotel combines to create a memorable experience.