Covid-19 Travel Guidelines Update for Entry to Greece

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) has updated aviation directives (NOTAMs) to travel to Greece. The new guidelines will run alongside directives already in place to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Greece.

According to the new directives travelers to Greece by air from Hungary will be allowed to enter the country only by presenting a negative Covid-19 test result. The test must be taken 72 hours before arrival, and this part of the new directive will run through September 30th at midnight.

The suspension of flights between Greece and Turkey has been extended until September 30th at midnight. Also, air travelers from Albania and North Macedonia will only visit via Athens International Airport (AIA) has been extended until September 30 at 23:59. There will be no routes to any other Greek airports.

In addition, ravelers visiting Greece by air from Bulgaria, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Belgium, Spain, Albania and North Macedonia, will be allowed admission into Greece only by presenting a negative Covid-19 test result. This directive has been extended until September 30. The test must be taken 72 hours before arrival.

Travelers to Greece from Sweden will be subject to sample testing for Covid-19 upon arrival until September 30. The aviation directive that bans entry to Greece for non-EU Citizens has been extended until September 30. Citizens from the following 11 countries are excluded from the ban: Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli traveler restrictions have been extended until September 30. According to the directive, all travelers entering Greece from Israel are obliged to present a negative molecular test result (PCR) for coronavirus, taken 72 hours before arrival. All permanent residents of Israel entering Greece will be subject to testing again. Only 5,000 people per week are allowed to enter Greece on flights from Israel arriving to the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu and Kos, excluding arrivals at other airports in the country.

Passenger flights between Greece and the region of Catalonia in Spain will continue to be limited until September 30.

All travelers from Russia is valid until September 21. According to the directive, all travelers entering Greece from Russia are obliged to present a negative molecular test result (PCR) for coronavirus. All permanent residents of Russia entering Greece will be subject to testing again. Only 500 people per week are allowed to enter Greece on flights from Russia arriving to the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

Greek repatriation programs are excluded from all the aforementioned directives.

PLF Now Mandatory to Travel to Greece

The aviation authority has also made mandatory submission of the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) by all passengers of international flights to Greece, has been extended until September 30. The PLF can be found here. Before accepting passengers for boarding, airline staff must check:

the PLF submission confirmation document (dated at least one day before the flight).

the correspondence with the QR code and the PLF.

Airlines that do not comply with this mandatory inspection will be responsible for the repatriation of passengers at their own expense.

Source: GTP