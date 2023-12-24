Last Minute Travel Gifts from Fairmont Hotels

Looking for a gift at the last minute this holiday season? Consider giving the gift of travel with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts gift cards, which can be purchased online and delivered immediately for redemption.

Experience the winter magic in an actual snow globe. As the sole hotel in the vicinity offering genuine ski-in and ski-out facilities, Fairmont Tremblant has introduced a magnificent new outdoor pool terrace, establishing itself as a contemporary sanctuary for wellness and a top-tier après-ski destination, boasting coveted vistas of the slopes and the village.

Explore the genuine essence of the region with Fairmont Château Whistler‘s Experience Guides, who offer off-the-beaten-path excursions and mountain escapades. Whether snowshoeing around Lost Lake or taking a plunge in Polar Bear Lake, the resort’s skilled guides are the ideal companions for savouring the enchanting winter landscape. Visitors have three choices for experiencing the unspoiled snow and varied terrain of the Canadian Rockies.

Fairmont Banff Springs, also known as the “castle in the clouds,” provides numerous opportunities for snow activities, including snowshoeing, snow tubing, snowmobiling, and sleigh rides, as well as exploring the charming mountain town of Banff.

Positioned on the stunning frozen Lake Louise, Fairmont Château Lake Louise is a perfect hub for sleigh rides around the lake, winter bonfires, ice skating, and warm mulled wine from the Ice Bar. Meanwhile, guests can cosy up by the fire in one of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge‘s snug cabins or the picturesque main lodge overlooking Lac Beauvert before exploring the frozen natural wonderland.

Escape the chilly weather by retreating to one of Fairmont’s opulent oceanfront resorts. After undergoing a recent multi-million-dollar renovation, Fairmont Mayakoba has unveiled a comprehensive revamp of all guest accommodations, casitas, suites, dining and drinking establishments, the resort’s three beach pools and main pool, reception area, and lobby. The highlight of the renovation is the resort’s stunning new beach club, Maykana, which offers expansive terraces, exclusive luxury cabanas, sunken fire pits, oceanfront pools, and five new dining options providing panoramic views of the Caribbean.

Fresh from a thorough property-wide makeover, Fairmont Kea Lani now features newly redesigned suites and villas and a reimagined open-air lobby with cascading waterfalls, verdant gardens, and awe-inspiring ocean vistas. Adjacent to the lobby is Hale Kukuna, the resort’s new Hawaiian culture centre, a captivating space crafted to foster deeper connections to Maui and Hawai’i.

Enjoy a pampering experience at one of Fairmont’s renowned spas: the new Nordic Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim. With stunning harbour and mountain views, guests can relax in the hot tub, dip in the cold plunge, and unwind in the cedar plank sauna.

Afterwards, unwind in heated relaxation areas, sip on creative cocktails or champagne, and indulge in a delightful menu of seasonal and local dishes wrapped in cosy robes and slippers. The 14,000-square-foot spa at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, recognized with a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rating, embodies relaxation, rejuvenation, and mind-body harmony. Guests can customize their experience by stepping under the experiential rainfall-style shower and choosing their preferred pressure, scent, and colour.

Additionally, they can unwind in the aromatherapy steam room and detox in the sanitarium, a moderate-temperature sauna with increased humidity for maximum comfort. Other top-notch amenities include a female-only Himalayan salt room and a modern hammam. The spa also offers a unique biohacking treatment developed in collaboration with Dr. Oz Garcia, a leading authority in the field.

Treat yourself to one of Fairmont’s remarkable suites. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot Penthouse Suite at Fairmont San Francisco embodies urban luxury. It features custom furnishings, hand-carved woods, and original artwork by renowned artists like David Hockney, accenting regal gold, purple, and blue tones to create an opulent 1920s atmosphere. Begin your evening with cocktails in the two-story library and discover a secret passage behind one of the bookcases. Then, savour dinner in the formal dining room, which seats up to 30 guests in Art Deco style, and relish desserts on the expansive Mediterranean-inspired terrace. After dinner, unwind in the ornate Moorish-design billiard room or enjoy live entertainment in the living room with a grand piano.

Renowned for its history of extravagant events and hosting celebrities from the screen and stage, The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, presents several luxurious suites, complete with white glove butler service. The two-story Penthouse Suite features a private terrace with stunning views of the city and Central Park. Designed by Oscar winner Catherine Martin, the elegant Fitzgerald Suite beautifully captures the era of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, one of The Plaza’s most celebrated patrons. Look for the pink door down the corridor and step into Eloise’s room at The Plaza, complete with a sparkly pink headboard, zebra carpet, and a giant neon sign that says “Eloise!”.

