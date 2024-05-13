Top 5 Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Spots: A Traveller’s Guide

Saudi Arabia is not just the land of ancient history; it is also a place of stunning architecture. Recently, the Saudi government has launched a reform, Vision 2030, to promote global tourism in the state. According to this reform, the state aims to generate a new tourism economy for 10% of the GDP by 2030. In 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed over 100 million global tourists and has set a new target of 150 million tourists by 2030. This reflects that Saudi state is an emerging global tourism powerhouse with many visiting spots. It is known for countless awesome sites, from the crowded streets of Riyadh to the serene deserts of the Empty Quarter. This guide tells you about the top 5 tourist spots in the Saudi state that you must visit.

Al-Ula

Nestled in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ula is known for its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural importance. This old city is vast enough to cover an area of about 25,000 km². Being a part of Al Madinah province, Al-Ula is famous for its stunning desert valley surrounded by towering sandstone mountains. It is an open-air museum and a home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra. The Nabataeans built this site over 2,000 years ago, and it is often compared to Petra in Jordan. The Elephant Rock, which is a natural geological formation, and the Maraya Concert Hall, a mirrored wonder, are some of the attractions of this place. Al Ula is a marvellous city with a dense cluster of mud-brick and stone houses that reflect a rich history. Tourists must visit this place to experience an amalgam of culture, history, and nature. From exploring ancient tombs to attending many cultural festivals, this site promises you an unforgettable trip.

Riyadh

Being the capital of the Saudi state, Riyadh is a dynamic city located at 24°38′N 46°43′E. Here, one can feel old customs blending in the modern traditions. It is the largest city on the Arabian Peninsula, covering an area of 1,973 km². With over 7 million residents in 2022, Riyadh is declared the third most populous city in the Middle East. The iconic Kingdom Centre Tower and historical sites like Al Masmak Fortress are the top attractions of this city. Moreover, it is brimming with countless gardens and parks. Therefore, it is named Riyadh, meaning “The Meadows”. The city’s modern shopping centres and lively nightlife provide a lot of fun for the tourists. One must visit this place to experience its cultural richness, which is exemplified by more than 4,000 mosques and bustling markets offering old-style wares.

Jeddah

Jeddah is a city that embodies the spirit of Saudi Arabia’s progress while preserving its cultural legacy. It is the major urban centre of western Saudi Arabia. Located at 21°32′36 N 39°10′22 E, Jeddah lies along the beautiful coast of the Red Sea. Therefore, it is also named the “Bride of the Red Sea”. Covering an area of 1,600 km², Jeddah is the second-largest city in the nation and a pivotal economic hub. It is home to the region’s largest seaport and offers a strategic location as the gateway to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Many Umrah packages, like Ramadan Umrah packages, include Jeddah in the pilgrims’ flight plan. Al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a historic district of Jaddah that serves as one of the top lures of this region. The world’s tallest fountain, the King Fahd Fountain, and the future world’s tallest building, the Jeddah Tower, are worth seeing sites here. Tourists must visit this place to experience a blend of history and modernity. Plus, don’t miss the Jeddah Corniche for a relaxing evening by the sea.

The Empty Quarter

It is a hypnotic desert expanse stretching across the Southern Arabian Peninsula. Covering an area of 650,000 km², this desert extends into Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, and UAE. Being an amalgam of high dunes, shingle plains, and salt flats, this desert is also known as Rub al’ Khali. This place is recommended for tourists because of its natural beauty. The desert’s sublime peace and the dunes’ ever-changing patterns are this vast desert’s top attractions. It is a place of geological importance as fossils of animals such as water buffalo and long-horned cattle were found years ago. It is a worth-visiting spot for adventurers or those seeking solitude or a connection with the old rhythms of the Earth. Don’t miss exploring the timeless beauty of this desert while embarking on a refreshing trip to Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah

Diriyah, representing the Saudi’s rich culture, is brimming with historical importance. The birthplace of the first Saudi state is located on the northwestern outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Al-Turaif district, its historical core, has been known as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Spanning a 14 km² area, this city is undergoing a transformative development worth over $63.2 billion. This project aims to make the city the best global spot for culture, education, and fun. The plan focuses on constructing 18,000 luxury houses, more than 40 global luxury hotels, nine museums, and vast commercial, retail, food, and beverage markets. Tourists must visit this spot for its rich attractions, such as the Diriyah Museum, the Al Bukairi Heritage Park, and vibrant restaurants and cafes. The old Najdi architecture, which is represented by mud-brick buildings and the grandiose Salwa Palace, is the unique feature of this city. Don’t miss visiting this place to experience an unparalleled cultural adventure.

