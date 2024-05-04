Chios to Welcome its First Luxury Wellness Retreat: Pearl Island

Chios is poised to unveil its inaugural luxury wellness sanctuary, the Pearl Island Chios Hotel & Spa, scheduled to welcome guests in July. Managed by the Greek hospitality consulting firm Modus & Amplio, Pearl Island aims to immerse visitors in a holistic wellness experience that pays homage to the island’s rich nautical heritage, storied past, and breathtaking natural splendour.

“This hotel, with its distinctive identity, addresses the island’s need for opulent accommodations and aspires to become a coveted destination for discerning travelers from around the globe.”

Drawing inspiration from the architectural marvels of Chios, the 5-star retreat has been meticulously adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, while indigenous flora has been carefully curated to grace the exteriors, seamlessly blending the hotel with its picturesque surroundings. The design of the retreat, a harmonious fusion of local techniques and modern elegance, was masterfully crafted by the renowned architecture firm Ologramma Architects.

Pearl Island comprises 48 luxurious suites, some of which boast private pools. The retreat further features an exclusive restaurant, bar, conference room, cinema, and wellness spa staffed by a team of experts. Additionally, 16 swim-up suites surround the outdoor pool and in-pool bar, providing guests with convenient access via private terraces.

To ensure a truly exceptional dining experience, the retreat’s chefs will craft unique seasonal menus inspired by local cuisine with traditional Mediterranean influences, sourcing fresh ingredients from the island’s organic farms.

Furthermore, the Magganos private dining area, accommodating up to 40 guests, will offer bespoke menus tailored to each guest’s preferences. These exquisite menus are complemented by a curated selection of fine wines and beverages.