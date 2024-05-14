Must-have this Summer: Challenger Board by innovo+

innovo+ announced the introduction of its first product, the Challenger board. Conceived to reimagine the paddle boarding and kayaking experience, the Challenger board offers performance, ease, and adaptability to suit both experienced and inexperienced paddlers.

We wanted to create a product that’s sophisticated enough for experienced riders, straight-forward for beginners, and easy for anyone to get out on the water. The Challenger board makes no compromises. With our board, there’s no need for roof racks, a large storage space or garage in the home, or extra tools to get started. Our goal was to design a product that enabled more people to connect with nature and create lasting memories. Daniele La Posta, Founder and CEO at innovo+

The Challenger board fills a vital gap in the market by offering a chic, sturdy substitute for inflatable paddleboards without sacrificing performance or convenience. Without the need for extra equipment or pumps, the Challenger board’s seamless hollow-body construction offers more riding alternatives and better durability and mobility than conventional or inflated boards. The decades of manufacturing expertise of the innovo+ team enable Challenger’s high-tech features and innovative design.

Challenger board key features

Modular three-piece design for effortless assembly and deconstruction;

Built-in storage compartments for convenient gear transportation;

Snap-on seat attachment;

Detachable top-mount fin;

Convertible paddle, shoulder carrying strap, and ankle leash.

With the Challenger board’s innovative design, you can effortlessly switch between a paddle board and a sit-on kayak, giving you unmatched flexibility on the water and convenience on land.

With its innovative built-in storage compartments, this board allows for easy transportation of all your essential gear. Its compact design is perfect for city dwellers and outdoor enthusiasts, offering convenience and versatility.

Currently, the Challenger can only be ordered in the United States. innovo+ offers free ground shipping, 30-day returns, and a one-year limited warranty.