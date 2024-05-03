New Multi-Dimensional Floral Exhibition BLOOMTANICA by Genesis House & Jeff Leatham

By way of collaboration with renowned floral artist Jeff Leatham, Genesis House unveiled BLOOMTANICA, a new multi-dimensional floral exhibition, today. By means of designs that transform each floor of the space, Leatham’s inaugural digital installation transports visitors on a voyage that harmoniously merges nature and innovation. The exhibition showcases exclusive encounters conceived by Leatham, such as a dynamic LED-enabled 360-degree immersive sculptural installation.

BLOOMTANICA is a hybrid floral experience that combines digital and physical elements to convey the natural beauty of Korea through Jeff Leatham’s signature floral work. Embedded in a surreal realm characterized by digital immersion and floral reflections, this environment is reminiscent of the gardens of Seoul and Korean heritage. The Genesis House Showroom’s contemporary architecture and Leatham’s luxuriant design ethos converge to produce a sensory experience that evokes feelings of transformation, renewal, and harmony.

Blurring the lines between nature and technology was an exciting new challenge for me, and I’m beyond proud of the world we’ve created together combining the beauty of our floral designs with the rich cultural ambience at Genesis House. Jeff Leatham

Leatham, who debuted his artistic prowess at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons in 1994, has since distinguished hotels, nuptials, and international events with his mesmerizing and audacious floral arrangements. His roster of VIP and celebrity clients has taken him on floral design projects throughout the globe. His first physical-meets-digital floral installation, BLOOMTANICA, in collaboration with Genesis House, ushers in a new era in his artistic trajectory by delivering an indelible experience to visitors in New York. By applying the aesthetic that is characteristic of his recently published book, The Art of the Flower, he converts Genesis House into an awe-inspiring landscape for BLOOMTANICA.

The moment patrons enter Genesis House, an instantaneous demonstration of the harmony between technology and nature takes place in the Showroom via a sequence of monochromatic floral displays that cascade downwards and surreal digital content that emphasizes the structural design of Genesis’s signature vehicles. The vibrant orange embellishments that complement the deep purple, lavender, and plum hues derive inspiration from the Korean night sky and Jeff Leatham’s signature Vanda Orchid, respectively. These hues welcome guests as they embark on an immersive experience spanning multiple floors.

As guests progress to the Cellar Stage, they are met with an expanse of vibrantly coloured flowers arranged in masses and mirrored columns that encircle the entire floor. A wide-ranging pathway that draws inspiration from Korean gardens leads visitors through an enthralling LED experience that portrays the perpetual cycle of floral development, blossoming, and decline. Decorative columns adorned with cascading floral motifs serve as a directional element, connecting the physical oasis of reflection to the immersive digital floral experience. By employing hues that emulate the vibrant oranges and yellows of the Jeju Island magma tunnels and the deep pinks of mugunghwa, the national flower of Korea, spectators will be engrossed in a multisensory encounter that transports them from the Cellar Stage to the epicentre of Seoul.