Greece has more overcrowded tourist islands than any other European country.

Some islands welcome up to eight times more tourists than their actual population.

Rising tourism is pricing out locals, straining housing, and overwhelming infrastructure.

Protests are breaking out across island regions demanding change.

Tourism overload measured by tourist overnight stays per square kilometer.

Not every Greek island is under siege; some have escaped mass tourism—so far.

Nights spent in tourist accommodation relative to area – per km²:

Rank Island Tourism Density (per km²) 1 Malta (mainland) 38,777.01 2 Lanzarote, Spain 21,673.72 3 Ibiza and Formentera, Spain 17,183.17 4 Tenerife, Spain 16,873.05 5 Gran Canaria, Spain 16,709.72 6 Corfu, Greece 15,811.48 7 Zakynthos, Greece 14,570.71 8 Mallorca, Spain 14,064.02 9 Madeira, Portugal 11,557.78 10 Dodecanese Islands, Greece (Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kos, Rhodes) 9,276.86 11 Menorca, Spain 9,127.78 12 Fuerteventura, Spain 8,792.38 13 Cyclades Islands, Greece (Andros, Santorini, Kea, Milos, Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Syros, Tinos) 5,079.39 14 Gozo and Comino, Malta 4,556.09 15 Lefkada, Greece 4,396.27

Once, Europe’s islands were quiet getaways, where little villages and sleepy beaches drew a lucky few each summer. Fast forward to now: the most sought-after spots look like rush hour on the subway—only everyone’s wearing flip-flops and holding a selfie stick.

Greece, proudly or not, holds the record for having the most islands smothered by too much tourism. From tiny fishing towns turned Instagram backdrops to whole coasts lined with sunbeds, the numbers are hard to ignore.

And it’s not just about a little crowding and long lines for gelato. Soaring tourism is putting real pain on locals. People who grew up by the sea can’t afford to live two streets over, public services limp along, and streets that once dozed in the sun are now stuck in a permanent conga line of luggage.

Protests are popping up faster than new hotels. Across the continent’s island playgrounds, residents are demanding limits on visitor numbers and stronger protection for their homes. According to Sean Kelly, co-founder of BookRetreats.com, “Tourism has transformed many of Europe’s islands—but the pace and scale are no longer sustainable.” He adds, “When local systems are stretched and communities are pushed out, it’s a sign something needs to change. That’s why it’s so important we look at the data, understand where the pressure is highest, and start choosing destinations that can truly benefit from our presence.”

The Data No One Wants: How to Pick Out an Overcrowded Island

Want real proof? BookRetreats.com has pulled the latest statistics from the European Commission, focusing on the number of tourist overnight stays per square kilometer. In other words, how closely packed the selfie sticks are, especially on islands where the land, water, and roads can’t stretch an inch further.

Here’s what the numbers say:

Greece is in the spotlight with the highest concentration of overcrowded islands in all of Europe.

The top island hotspots have tourism density that makes Times Square look like a monastery.

Local infrastructure can’t keep up—think power outages, parched water supplies, and schools shutting because no one can afford to live nearby.

Some islands have found a way to skip the chaos. Chios ranks fourth on BookRetreats.com’s list of Europe’s Least Crowded Islands for now. It’s Greece’s fifth-largest island, but tourists seem to miss it entirely. Unlike Lanzarote, Chios counts about 21,000 fewer overnight stays per square kilometer. Mass tourism hasn’t set up camp here—not for lack of sunshine, but because the economy relies on mastic, a gum tree that’s about as glamorous as it sounds. No all-inclusive resorts, no cruise ship mobs. Instead, visitors land in family-owned guesthouses, stone cottages, and quiet medieval villages like Pyrgi and Mesta, where the most considerable excitement is a cat chasing a butterfly.

Other under-the-radar Greek options? Euboea, Lesvos, Limnos, Ikaria, and Samos dodge the worst of the tourist grids, for now.