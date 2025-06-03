Beach Legislation in Greece: Key Rules for Public Access and Rights

With the start of summer, beach access in Greece comes into the spotlight. The Union of Consumer Workers of Greece (EEKE) regularly shares information on the rights of citizens at the country’s shores, along with clear instructions to help visitors understand what to expect. As beach legislation in Greece aims to protect public spaces, knowing these rules helps beachgoers and businesses enjoy their time by the sea while respecting Greek law and the environment.

Key Guidelines on Beach Access and Use

Greek law sets strict limits on how much of a public beach can be rented out for private use. These rules balance public enjoyment of the coast with managed commercial activities and natural preservation—especially in protected areas.

No more than 50% of a beach’s total area can be given for private use. This limit drops to 30% for beaches listed under the Natura program, which protects natural habitats. Each rented section cannot exceed 500 square meters in area. The maximum percentage of the leased space that may be covered with sun loungers and umbrellas is 60%. On Natura 2000 beaches, this limit is 30%. There must be at least 6 meters left open between rented sections to preserve free movement along the shore. No commercial use is allowed if a beach’s length or width is under 4 meters or if the total area is less than 150 square meters. Special attention is given to maintaining free and safe access for everyone, including individuals with disabilities or limited mobility.

Responsibilities of Beach Operators

Those who rent and manage beach spaces in Greece have essential responsibilities to ensure the area remains open, clean, and safe for everyone. The rules are designed to maintain both public access and environmental standards.

Operators must:

Guarantee free and safe passage to the water for the public, with ramps and equipment for disabled visitors and people with mobility challenges. Keep the beach clean every day within their allocated area. Place an easily visible sign that displays the area’s boundaries, permit information, and the associated rights and obligations and includes a QR code for quick verification. Install basic hygiene and service facilities such as showers and changing rooms to support bathers. Protect the shoreline’s natural condition, ensuring the beach’s shape and coastline remain unchanged. Supply a lifeguard and, when not provided by the municipality, a sea-access mechanism for people with disabilities. Remove all equipment and fully restore the area to its original state by the end of the summer or upon completion of the contract.

The Union of Consumer Workers of Greece outlines these guidelines to support transparency and a positive experience for all beachgoers.