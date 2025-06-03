A €877,000 Investment Plan for Thermal Tourism in Halkidiki

Greek authorities approved an investment plan valued at 877,000 euros for a new thermal tourism hub in Doubia, Halkidiki. The project, led by Doubia S.A. Bottling Company and the Sarantis family, is expected to attract over 17,000 annual visitors by its third year. Doubia is home to the Agii Apostoli Thermal Springs, a natural spa offering wellness treatments and a water temperature of 17°C.

This funding falls under the country’s “Health and Wellness Tourism through Thermal Springs” initiative and draws support from the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

What the Investment Plan Involves

Key elements of the project include:

Construction of buildings for visitor use, a meeting room, and a retail store

An aerial passage linking the new visitor spaces with existing production sites

Special facilities for drinking therapy, public restrooms, and visitor hygiene

Outdoor upgrades, including paths for guests and staff, accessible plazas, and accessible features for visitors with disabilities

The total estimated cost stands at €877,000, with public support covering approximately €435,000 and the remainder provided by private financing.

Building a new storage facility worth more than 236,000 euros was excluded from funding.

The new site will utilize the recognized natural thermal resource at the Agioi Apostoloi spring, as per Ministerial Decision No. 16018/03.09.2019. The area not only offers health-giving waters but also exceptional scenic value.

Visitor Experience and Expected Impact

The site’s infrastructure is designed to accommodate approximately 150 guests per day, operating 300 days a year. Projections suggest:

First-year attendance: about 9,700 visitors

From the third year: estimated at 17,200 yearly

100% of visitors expected to take guided tours

80% likely to use thermal services

70% projected to shop at the on-site store

The pricing strategy sets the cost of each main activity at 10 euros per person, inclusive of tours, thermal treatments, and shopping. According to the business plan, the average capacity over ten years is expected to be approximately 35.7%, starting lower and rising above 38% from year three onward.

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed: “The aim of the investment plan is the creation of an organized thermal service, specifically the drinking therapy. Additional objectives include promotion of the spring, integrating it into the wider tourism product, and increasing year-round visitation,” stated Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

Aside from modern facilities, this plan highlights Halkidiki’s natural environment and cultural legacy. By tapping into thermal springs, the project encourages visitors to explore the area’s landscape and discover its health benefits. It also aims to extend the tourist season, supporting the region’s economy and promoting sustainable wellness tourism in Greece.