Cruise Planners Launches Maxx Intelligence

Cruise Planners, a network of home-based travel agent franchises, revealed a range of new technological tools at their annual convention, CP World, at the Broward Convention Center on November 27th.

A notable announcement was the launch of Maxx Intelligence, a system incorporating advanced artificial intelligence to enrich the travel planning experience for travel advisors and their clients. This pioneering technology has been crafted to equip Cruise Planners’ network of travel advisors with the convenience of enriched content – all within their comprehensive proprietary CRM and booking tool, CP Maxx.

Maxx Intelligence’s Key Features:

AI-Powered Recommendations : Maxx Intelligence utilises artificial intelligence to analyse extensive travel data, providing advisors with personalised recommendations tailored to each client’s preferences.

Maxx Intelligence embodies the pioneering ethos of Cruise Planners, driven by a relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology for the company’s network of advisors. Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, champions an ethos of embracing change and utilising technology to empower Cruise Planners advisors to achieve greater success.

We are thrilled to provide our travel advisors with this cutting-edge tool, which will elevate their ability to deliver unparalleled service and experiences to our treasured clients.

Besides Maxx Intelligence, Cruise Planners announced other innovations:

Maxx Creator enables agents to craft visually appealing emails using provided layouts and elements.

enables agents to craft visually appealing emails using provided layouts and elements. Email Capture in CP Maxx provides advisors with an efficient way to store and track client email communications.

in CP Maxx provides advisors with an efficient way to store and track client email communications. The Video Library tool allows advisors to upload or record videos to personalize client experiences.

tool allows advisors to upload or record videos to personalize client experiences. Where2Next virtual consumer series will offer an interactive learning and discovery experience for clients.

virtual consumer series will offer an interactive learning and discovery experience for clients. LivePlanner Collections provide curated assets for advisors to present to clients during vacation planning sessions.

provide curated assets for advisors to present to clients during vacation planning sessions. The upcoming LivePlanner Group Sessions will allow advisors to complete interactive sessions with multiple clients at once.

Cruise Planners’ booking engine has integrated with a new Cruise API from Traveltek, offering advantages such as making live bookings with more cruise lines and booking into Cruisetours and group space.

For a list of all of the announcements from the Cruise Planners annual convention, click here.