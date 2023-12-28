Crete, Favoured by Dutch Tourists for Holidays in 2024

Which Greek destinations are favourites for the summer of 2024 by the Dutch? Crete is favorite in The Netherlands for holidays in 2024. In recent months, visitors from Griekenland.net could vote for their favourite destination in Greece online for holidays. From a list of seventeen popular destinations in Greece, 1.116 visitors of the popular portal voted for the one they like to visit. Crete received 16% of the votes, followed by Samos (10%), Corfu (10%), Zakynthos (9%) and Kefalonia (8%).

The Ionian Islands popular for summer 2024

The Ionian Islands, which lie off the west coast of Greece, are popular for the summer of 2024. Corfu seems to have made a comeback with its beautiful capital, Kerkyra, thousands of olive trees and charming coastal villages. Zakynthos is also popular in The Netherlands and has been attracting tons of tourists for years with, for example, its famous ‘shipwreck beach’. Unfortunately, you can no longer get on the beach as the white pebble beach with high rocks is protected. You can still enjoy the fantastic view of Navagio-bay from above. Kefalonia, the largest island of this archipelago, closes the top 5 holiday destinations in Greece for 2024 from Griekenland.net. Lefkada is also popular and is found in seventh place this year.

Crete number one in the Netherlands

Just like in previous years, Crete is the undisputed favorite for Dutch people for their holidays in Greece. Seaside resorts and villages east of Heraklion, such as Malia, Stalida and Hersonissos, are popular places to stay in Crete. Heraklion is the busiest airport, but the Dutch can also fly to Chania in western Crete. Not only is Chania a beautiful city to visit, but you can easily explore the western side of Crete from here, with beaches like Balos and Elafonisi.

10% of the respondents would prefer to go to Samos in 2024. This North Aegean island is attractive to Dutch people, because of its pleasant coastal towns such as Kokkari and Pythagorion and as a hiking destination.

Top 10 destinations in Greece for Dutch in 2024

Crete (16%) Samos (10%) Corfu (10%) Zakynthos (9%) Kefalonia (8%) Kos (7%) Lefkas (6%) Peloponnese (6%) Lesvos (5%) Karpathos (5%)

(Source: Griekenland.net December 2023)

Original article: Kreta favoriet voor vakanties in 2024