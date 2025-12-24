Miss Greece 2025 Comes from Heraklion — A Proud Moment for Crete

Another critical success is added to the long story of the Pankritia Beauty Pageants, confirming once again their role as a starting point for young women who go on to stand out at the national level.

At the grand final of the Panhellenic Beauty Pageants Star Ελλάς – Miss Ελλάς – Miss Young 2025, held last night at Fantasia Live in Athens, 22-year-old Maria Katerina Apostolaki from Heraklion was crowned Miss Ελλάς 2025.

For Maria, this moment did not come overnight. Just one year earlier, she had already distinguished herself at the Pankritia Beauty Pageants, earning the title of 3rd Runner-Up Miss Crete 2024. With steady preparation, consistency, and a confident presence, she returned stronger — and this time stood at the very top of the 73rd Panhellenic Beauty Contest.

A Step-by-Step Path

Her success is a personal achievement and a quiet validation of the institution that supported her early steps. For decades, the Pankritia Beauty Pageants have served as a training ground rather than a shortcut, offering guidance, experience, and rigorous preparation to participants serious about moving forward.

Maria Katerina Apostolaki now joins a remarkable list of national titles earned by contestants who began their journey in Crete, underscoring the institution’s consistency and quality over the past five years.

Panhellenic Distinctions From the Pankritia Beauty Pageants (2021–2025)

2021 – Katerina Pasalari: Miss Ελλάς 2021

2022 – Zeta Margogianaki: Miss Cinema 2022

2022 – Ioanna Skoula: Miss Young 2022

2022 – Zoi Asoumanaki: Miss Ελλάς 2022

2022 – Samantha Misovits: Star Ελλάς 2022

2025 – Maria Katerina Apostolaki: Miss Ελλάς 2025

As Miss Ελλάς 2025, Maria Katerina Apostolaki is expected to represent Greece in international competitions, carrying with her both the image of the country and the quiet confidence of Crete on a global stage.