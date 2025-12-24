Merry Christmas from Argophilia

As Christmas Eve arrives, we pause — not to escape the world, but to look at it more gently.

Travel teaches us that Christmas does not belong to one place. It lives in quiet streets and distant homes, in winter light, in shared tables, in roads taken slowly and returns long awaited. It appears wherever people gather with intention, kindness, and a sense of belonging.

From Crete to wherever you are reading us from, Argophilia wishes you a Christmas filled with stillness, warmth, and meaning. May your journeys — near or far — be safe, reflective, and human. May you find beauty not only in destinations, but in moments.

Thank you for traveling with us, for reading, for noticing, and for caring about places the way we do.

Merry Christmas. We will see you on the road again very soon.