Over the last two years, the Ministry of Tourism has funneled nearly €70,000 into private contracts for photography and social media videos.

contracts for photography and social media videos. The contracts specifically cover events and activities involving the personal office of Minister Olga Kefalogianni, rather than general tourism promotion.

of Minister Olga Kefalogianni, rather than general tourism promotion. Individual services are billed at up to €150 for photos and €248 for video editing per subject.

All costs are being covered by the Ministry of Tourism’s official expenditure budget.

Public Funds or Private PR?

A series of contracts totaling approximately €70,000 has surfaced, revealing a significant spend on the personal public image of Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

According to reports from iEidiseis (where you can also see the official documents supporting the news), the Ministry has been consistently renewing contracts with a private provider to ensure constant photographic and video coverage of the Minister’s activities.

While the Minister is undeniably photogenic and maintains a highly polished, ladylike public image, the sheer scale of the production has raised eyebrows. Even professional actors might envy a portfolio this extensive—especially one funded entirely by the state.

While most officials might snap a quick update on a smartphone, a look at Minister Kefalogianni’s Instagram profile reveals a different standard of “government work.” Every frame is perfectly lit, professionally composed, and edited to a cinematic sheen—results that only a dedicated, taxpayer-funded photography team can deliver.

The Paper Trail (Total Spend: ~€67,000)

The timeline of selfies on the state dime began in April 2024 with a €11,160 agreement, followed by a €15,000 contract in early 2025, and a sharp jump to over €22,000 for the final months of that same year. The most recent deal, signed in April 2026, secures an additional €18,600 for the remainder of the year.

April 2024: €11,160 for photographic and video services.

€11,160 for photographic and video services. February 2025: €15,000 (6-month duration).

€15,000 (6-month duration). October 2025: €22,196 (2-month duration).

€22,196 (2-month duration). April 2026: €18,600 (Valid through year-end).

Critics are pointing to the blurred line between official government communication and personal political promotion. While the Ministry pays €120 to €150 per photo session, the question remains whether these funds are being used to “sell” Greek tourism to the world or simply to curate the Minister’s personal social media feed. At a time when infrastructure and authentic reporting are what the industry actually needs, spending tens of thousands on “ministerial highlights” is a tough pill for the public to swallow.