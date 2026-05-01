Flight from Copenhagen Ends in Arrest

The descent into Heraklion is usually the highlight of a holiday, but for passengers aboard a charter flight from Copenhagen this Thursday, the view of the Aegean was overshadowed by a “serious disturbance” in the cabin. A 28-year-old Swedish national reportedly became aggressive and erratic mid-flight, creating a climate of intense anxiety for both passengers and the flight crew.

According to reports, the young man began shouting and disturbing fellow travelers shortly into the journey. Despite repeated attempts by the cabin crew to de-escalate the situation and enforce flight safety protocols, the passenger remained non-compliant. The tension remained high until the aircraft touched down at Heraklion’s “Nikos Kazantzakis” International Airport.

Officers from the Airport Police Department were waiting on the tarmac and took the man into custody immediately upon landing. However, given the nature of his behavior, the local prosecutor intervened. Rather than standard booking, the 28-year-old was transferred to the Venizeleio Hospital for a mandatory psychiatric evaluation.

The traveler was not alone; his brother, who was also on the flight, accompanied him to the hospital. While the authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances that triggered the outburst, the priority has shifted toward medical assessment. For the other passengers, the ordeal ended on the tarmac, a jarring start to a Mediterranean escape.