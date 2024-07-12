Malta Sends 40 Firefighters to Greece to Fight Wildfires

Forty firefighters from Malta’s Civil Protection Department and two voluntary groups are being sent to Greece.

from Malta’s Civil Protection Department and two voluntary groups are being sent to Greece. Second consecutive year of Maltese firefighters supporting Greece.

of Maltese firefighters supporting Greece. The team will be based in Patras and divided into two deployment periods: July 15 to 31 and July 31 to August 15.

Forty firefighters from Malta’s Civil Protection Department and two volunteer organizations will head to Greece to help control devastating wildfires.

The Greek Wildfire Challenge

Greece continues to wrestle with severe wildfire outbreaks, worsened by unprecedented temperatures reaching 44°C. For instance, a fire erupted in Corinthia yesterday, threatening nearby residential areas. Though starting near the village of Stimaga, it quickly advanced southward. Thanks to prompt action, 140 firefighters, 45 vehicles, five aircraft, and six helicopters managed the inferno, preventing harm to homes.

This marks the second consecutive year Maltese firefighters are deployed to aid Greece, showcasing their dedication to international solidarity.

Organized and Ready

The deployment includes 38 C.P.D. firefighters and volunteers from St John Ambulance and Rescue and E.F.R.U. They’re scheduled to work in Patras from mid-July to mid-August, split into two groups covering different periods. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who met the firefighters before departure, highlighted the valuable experience gained from last year’s mission. He assured Malta’s readiness to address local emergencies concurrently.

C.P.D. head Peter Paul Coleiro noted the department’s overwhelming volunteer response, illustrating their commitment to the mission. Last year’s team, despite challenging conditions, earned accolades from Greek authorities for their commendable efforts.

Facing Extreme Conditions

Recent weather patterns have exacerbated fire risks in Greece, with record-breaking temperatures soaring to 44°C. The Greek Civil Protection Ministry recently indicated a high fire risk in various regions, including the Peloponnese, where Patras is located.



The deployment of Maltese firefighters to Greece exemplifies international cooperation and dedication to battling natural disasters. Their determined efforts aid in controlling raging wildfires and strengthen the bond between nations. Through their bravery and skill, these firefighters continue to make a significant impact in safeguarding communities from the peril of wildfires.