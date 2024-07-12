Travel Alert: Alarming Surge in Covid-19 FLiRT Variant Cases in Greece

Covid-19 FLiRT variant coronavirus cases are on the rise in Greece.

Significant increase in hospital admissions and deaths in recent weeks.

Experts urge the strict observance of protection and hygiene measures.

FLiRT Variant Spreading Rapidly

The coronavirus is showing a significant rebound, with positivity rates shooting up in the country – particularly the new FLiRT variant, which has gained traction in the US, Europe, and Greece. As per recent data, the number of cases has risen markedly, facilitated by daily interpersonal interactions. Experts suggest that the situation may ease towards the end of August, provided that people do not overlook the necessary protection and hygiene measures.

Covid-19 FLiRT Strain Hospitalization Rates and Epidemiological Data

The escalating trend is evident in hospitalization numbers. From July 1 to July 7, hospital admissions spiked to 575, according to the epidemiological report from EODY, marking a worrying uptick. The period from June 24 to 30 also saw 472 admissions and 22 deaths, underscoring the heightened activity of the virus. BA.2.86 with F456L and R346T mutations, termed FLiRT, has been dominant recently. Moreover, increased virus levels were detected in urban wastewater in eight of ten monitored areas.

June 24-30 Data: Admissions: 472 Deaths: 22



July 1-7 Data: New Admissions: 575 Deaths: 21 Intubations: 13



Current Hospitalization Data

Nearly 100 new admissions were reported yesterday

Almost half of these patients are in Attica hospitals

University Hospital of Patras: 23 COVID-19 patients

Evangelismos Hospital: 40 patients

Sotiria Hospital: 40 patients

Attikon Hospital: 19 patients

Gennimatas Hospital: 16 patients

Agia Olga Hospital: 14 patients

Amalia Fleming Hospital: 13 patients

Crete hospitals: 22 patients

The increase in hospital admissions has resulted in a high demand for antiviral drugs. Nonetheless, the experts believe vaccines offer significant protection, keeping the clinical picture manageable for most patients.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 FLiRT cases, the impact on the health system remains under control, yet complacency is not an option. Public health experts emphasize the continuous observance of safety and hygiene measures like mask-wearing and hand sanitizing. Vulnerable groups, particularly older people and those with underlying conditions should seek medical advice at the onset of symptoms and adhere to preventive measures rigorously.

While the new coronavirus FLiRT strain leads to a surge in cases, vigilant adherence to preventive strategies and timely medical intervention can help manage and possibly mitigate this upsurge. The onus remains on collective responsibility to curb the spread and protect the vulnerable populations.