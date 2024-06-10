Crete Welcomes Tourists Seeking a Refuge from the Unusual Heat

As temperatures soar to an unusual high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Crete (42° Celsius), tourists are flocking to the picturesque hillsides, and the hospitality industry is thriving. Many luxury hotels are fully booked as the summer vacation season begins, with prices reflecting this increased demand.

For June, the ultra-luxurious Elounda Beach Hotel in northern Crete charges €450-€550 per night for a standard room, about 50-60% higher than the usual monthly rates. At least three nights have already sold out. The top suite at this prestigious hotel is priced at approximately €2,200 per night. Similarly, luxurious retreats like the Six Senses Spa in Elounda offer rooms at €1,100 per night, including taxes.

Popular Destinations and Rising Prices:

Knossos

Chania

Agios Nikolaos

Rethymno

Heraklion

Lassithi Plateau

Samaria Gorge

Elafonisi Beach

Balos Lagoon

This surge in demand has also caused airfares to climb, even though many travellers prefer driving to their destinations. For example, airfare from Athens to Heraklion has increased by 8-20% compared to June last year.

Online searches for hotels in Crete have jumped by over 50% compared to last year for locations such as Chania, Elounda, and Rethymno. This travel demand has significantly increased hotel occupancy by approximately 30%, with room tariffs rising 8-15%.

Hotel prices in Rethymno and Chania increased by 10-14%.

Elounda, Heraklion, and Agios Nikolaos observed a 5-14% rise.

hotel prices rose by 8-12% in Chania and Knossos.

Heraklion saw a similar 12% increase for four- and five-star properties.

Young professionals drive strong demand, with a noticeable spike in last-minute and impulse bookings. Outdoor adventure experiences are particularly popular among couples, groups of friends, DINKs (double income, no kids), millennials, and Gen Zs.

Crete’s idyllic landscape and luxurious accommodations perfectly escape the scorching summer heat, drawing visitors seeking adventure and relaxation.