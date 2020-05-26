Argophilia

Lufthansa to Resume Flights to Greece and Other Countries Mid-June

- May 26th, 2020 11:36 am

Courtesy Lufthansa

Lufthansa Airlines has announced the resumption of flights to 20 tourist destinations, including Greek islands, beginning in mid-June.

According to spokespersons for the airline, the destinations include Crete, Rhodes, Mallorca, the Faro of Portugal, Venice, Ibiza, and Malaga. The flights to these destinations will originate from Frankfurt, according to the airline. Further destinations are expected to be announced by the end of next week.

This expansion of the company’s routes comes two weeks after Lufthansa unveiled plans to resume flights to many international destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto, and Mumbai. Like other airlines, Lufthansa was in the process of halting many operations on account of the pandemic.

In addition, reports say the airline was in the process of trying to secure as much as €9 billion from the German government for a 20% stake in the company.

