US Airline Shows Keen Interest in Greece Vacation Flights

Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis was optimistic about the 2020 summer tourist season speaking at an Athens Chamber of Tradesmen video conference. At least one US airline is rumored to be very interested in scheduling flights to Greece.

According to a story via ANA, a video conference attended by chamber presidents and representatives of tourist agencies, saw Theoharis laying out details of the government’s plan for restarting tourism. Greece’s tourism chief also took part in a Q & A over the specifics of the plan to reboot Greece tourism.

Minister Theoharis also said people inside and outside Greece have sent the message that the opening of tourism is very important. Theoharis also reflected great optimism regarding tourist flow levels this year.

The tourism minister mentioned that compliance with the health protocols will significantly support the resumption of tourism activity with safety and revealed that a US airline has expressed a strong interest in increasing its flights to Greece. Other topics Mr. Theoharis addressed included Greece’s effort to support tourism enterprises and the workers in the sector.

Also in tourism news, Greek and Egyptian ministers of tourism spoke this week about upgrading the two countries’ collaboration once flights are reintroduced, in a phone conversation reported by the Egyptian ministry on Monday. Also, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Germany’s Bild on Tuesday:

“We intend to open tourist activities to the countries that have similar epidemiological data to those of Greece.”

The Greek PM suggested that Germany, with its low pandemic dispersal rates, could send German tourists to Athens as of June 15 and to the islands as of July 1st.

Partially sourced from: Tornos News