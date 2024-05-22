Lindsay Lohan Visits Mykonos (Video)

Lindsay Lohan, the Hollywood starlet, has once again graced the enchanting island of Mykonos with her presence. This year, she embarked on her Greek odyssey accompanied by her Arab Emirati husband, Bader Shammas, and a coterie of friends. The picturesque alleys of the island bore witness to their joyous sojourn, as captured by the discerning lens of Mykonos Live TV.

One of Lohan’s companions initially attempted to shield her from the prying eyes of renowned photographer Nikos Zotos and journalist Petros Nazos. However, the actress graciously acquiesced, allowing them to immortalize her radiant presence alongside her esteemed company.

At the tender age of 38, Lohan exudes an aura of profound happiness, her countenance aglow with serenity, radiance, and an infectious smile. Her journey has been one of romance and fulfilment. She met her economist partner in 2021, exchanged vows a year later, and now resides in the opulent environs of Dubai. Last summer, their love bore the fruit of a cherished child, Luai, whose name in Arabic translates to “shield.”

Watch the video below: