King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands Cuts Short Greece Vacation

The Dutch royal family has cut short a family holiday to Greece because of criticism they were taking part in “nonessential travel”.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands were vacationing at their private villa in southern Greece with their three children Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane for the trip.

Critics cried out publically saying the vacation was in opposition to travel advice for those who live in The Netherlands. Subsequently, the royals decided to return home. According to the news, the family released the following statement on Friday:

“We will abandon our vacation. We have seen people’s reactions to media reports. And they are intense, and they have affected us.”

The royal vacation caused a huge uproar since it came three days after the Dutch government advised locals to holiday at home to contain the spread of COVID-19.