Fall Arrives in Greece Via Heavy Crete Thunderstorms

Last night Heraklion, Crete people were drenched in torrential rain and startled by severe thunderstorms that heralded the beginning of the rainy season.

The weather forecast for much of Greece called for cooler, wetter weather on account of northerly winds bringing lower temperatures in Greece until tomorrow.

Heavy showers and some thunderstorms are still in the forecast to mainly affect the east while strong northerly winds in the Aegean and the east are also predicted. According to the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, a barometric low is forming in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is expected to shift towards the Dodecanese in the coming days.

The low pressure has resulted in a noticeable drop in temperature with occasional rainfall mainly in southern Greece, accompanied by intense thunderstorms in some areas.

Tomorrow’s north winds in the Aegean will reach 8 Beaufort locally. The foul weather and colder temperatures are forecast to be temporary, but the chill of winter has Cretans wrapping up like it’s Siberia.