Why Kalopanagiotis Is One of the Best Tourism Villages 2024

Kalopanagiotis is a charming village in the Nicosia District of Cyprus, nestled in the Troodos Mountains, approximately 3 kilometres north of Moutoullas. Situated in the lush Marathasa Valley, it is renowned for its traditional architecture with cobbled streets, quaint chapels, and churches. The houses are notable for their tiled roofs, balconies, courtyards, and vine-laden trellises. Recognized by UN Tourism as one of the Best Tourism Villages for 2024, Kalopanagiotis was one of only two villages from Cyprus to receive this distinction, standing out among 55 selected villages worldwide.

Tourism Attractions and Heritage Sites

The Venetian Bridge: The historic bridge historically connected the village with the Monastery and the first public school, extending into the rural hinterlands. It is positioned near the Monastery amid towering plane trees, not far from where Apostles Paul and Barnabas baptized St. Herakleidios. Annually, on January 6th for Epiphany, there is a ceremonial cross blessing, followed by traditional doughnut offerings in the Monastery square. Architectural Heritage: The Department of Antiquities has declared various residential structures in ancient monuments in Kalopanagiotis. These homes, known for their traditional architecture, have been carefully restored to preserve their original character. The restoration is a collaborative effort with the Department of Antiquities, with significant funding from the European Union ensuring the homes’ authenticity and historic integrity. The Kykkos Watermill: Declared an ancient monument, the restored Kykkos Watermill attracts many tourists and is a significant example of pre-industrial technology in Cyprus. Found about one kilometre south of the St. John Lampadistis Monastery, the watermill offers insights into past life and technology. Visitors can follow a circular path beginning at the Venetian Bridge or from Agios Ioannis Lampadistis Street to reach the site surrounded by greenery. Thermal Springs: Near the banks of the Setrachos River, the thermal springs possess historically recognized therapeutic properties. The sulphurous waters have been analyzed for their healing qualities since 1850 and continue to be applied for therapeutic baths today. House of Ethnomartyr Lavrentios: The birthplace of ethnomartyr Lavrentios in 1750 is close to the large bridge linking the Monastery to the village’s old core. Declared an ancient monument in 1987, the house was later restored and now houses the Lavrentios Museum, along with a Cultural and Conference Center. Monastery of Saint John Lampadistis: This UNESCO World Heritage site includes churches with exquisite frescoes exemplifying Byzantine art. The Monastery of Saint John Lampadistis was formed by combining three churches: Saint Heracleides, Saint John Lampadistis, and the Church of the Akathist Hymn, originally a Latin chapel. The original entrance leads to ancient teaching rooms—the first village school that played a central educational role until the mid-20th century—now housing ecclesiastical relics. Churches and Byzantine Chapels: Kalopanagiotis is home to various historic churches. The churches of St. Marina and the Panagia Theotokos serve as the village’s parish churches. Due to a decrease in permanent residents, they rotate weekly services. Discovering valuable icons and ecclesiastical relics within them reveals their historical richness.

Chapel of Theoskepasti: Near the Monastery, this 12th-century hermitage has a legendary sanctuary created by a large tree shielding it from enemies, believed to cause harm to those who damage it. It houses a 14th-century icon of the Theotokos.

Church of Saint Andronikos and Athanasia: This ancient monument contains many 16th-century frescoes, though some were lost due to poor maintenance.

Church of Archangel Michael, situated in a scenic location, provides a breathtaking view of the region. Important relics from this chapel, such as a gospel from 1550, are part of the village’s cultural repository. Other ancient family chapels, such as those of Saints Sergius and Bacchus, showcase the close-knit nature of early village life. Though in need of restoration, some of these sites once served key religious roles for families in Kalopanagiotis.

Monastery of Saint John Lampadistis

Kalopanagiotis Venetian Bridge

Traditional architecture in Kalopanagiotis.

The thermal springs of Kalopanagiotis.

Kalopanagiotis is known as Cyprus’s main spa destination. Visitors can take advantage of therapeutic baths, enjoy spa treatments, receive massages, and swim. These services are available at select accommodations. For detailed information, refer to the section on Thermal Springs.

The area offers various spots for dining and relaxation, such as:

“Xerarkaka” provides a playground, benches, a barbecue area, and potable water. The area near the Thermal Springs, the Old Mill, and the Fargga Spring is ideal for breakfast or snacks. The “Marathos” picnic site on the Pedoulas-Kakopetria road offers drinking water, benches, and barbecue facilities. Private farms and riverside parks are accessible for visits.

Numerous paths suitable for various activities can be found in the area. While the main Kalopanagiotis-Troodos road attracts traffic, rural paths through Oikos, Kalopanagiotis, and Moutoullas are perfect for cycling and hiking. Maps are available for navigation, and bicycle rentals are available, too.

Fishing is permitted in Kalopanagiotis and Lefka water reservoirs at the village’s borders. These sites attract amateur anglers, particularly for trout. Trout thrive in mountainous regions where water temperature remains stable; hence, not all reservoirs host this species.

Fish species in the reservoirs include:

Kalopanagiotis Reservoir: Rainbow Trout, Mooneye, Brown Trout, Alburnus

Lefka Reservoir: Rainbow Trout, Mooneye, Lobster, Carp, Roach, Brown Trout

Finally, for four years in a row, Kalopanagiotis’s community council has collaborated with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism to organize the “Christmas Village” event. This festivity aims to create a joyful holiday atmosphere for children and adults.