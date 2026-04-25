A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck on Friday morning, south of Goudouras, Lasithi.

Over 50 aftershocks recorded, including a 4.3 magnitude tremor early Saturday at 04:47.

Seismologists confirm that the sequence is a normal result of the convergence of the African and European plates.

Civil Protection is on high alert; no major damage or injuries reported.

“The Civil Protection mechanism is in a state of increased alertness. We call on citizens to maintain their composure,” said Giannis Androulakis, Vice-Regional Governor of Lasithi.

At a Glance

Primary Quake Magnitude: 5.7 Richter

5.7 Richter Saturday Aftershock: 4.3 Richter (04:47 AM)

4.3 Richter (04:47 AM) Epicenter: 21 km South-Southwest of Goudouras, Lasithi

21 km South-Southwest of Goudouras, Lasithi Focal Depth: 5 km

5 km Total Tremors: 50+ recorded within 30 hours

50+ recorded within 30 hours Historical Capacity: Potential for 8.0+ magnitude events (long-cycle)

Deep beneath the Libyan Sea, the African plate continues its slow, relentless crawl toward Europe. This geological collision is the silent engine behind Crete’s beauty, but it occasionally reminds residents of its power. On Friday morning, just before 06:30, the crust slipped. A 5.7 magnitude quake radiated from a focal depth of 5 kilometers, sending ripples across eastern Crete. Since then, the seafloor hasn’t been still. By early Saturday morning, a 4.3 magnitude aftershock reminded the people of Goudouras that the earth is still settling into its new position.

Dimitris Sakellariou, Research Director at the Institute of Oceanography (HCMR), views these tremors as part of a much larger, ancient story. The region south of Lasithi is a landscape of underwater mountain ranges and profound trenches, shaped by intense crustal deformation. While the current activity is classified as “moderate,” Sakellariou notes that this specific tectonic zone can produce massive events exceeding 8.0 on the Richter scale. The silver lining for locals is the timeline; such cataclysmic shifts usually operate on a millennial cycle, not a yearly one.

Over Fifty Aftershocks

The residents of Lasithi have felt the ground move more than 50 times since Friday’s primary event. Gerasimos Chouliaras of the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens suggests that the 5.7 quake was likely the main event. The subsequent tremors—some reaching a magnitude of 5.0—are the expected “aftershocks” of a healthy seismic sequence. While the frequency of the shakes can be nerve-racking, the energy release is a natural part of the tectonic adjustment.

In the wake of the tremors, local authorities are not taking chances. Giannis Androulakis, the Vice-Regional Governor of Lasithi, confirmed that the Civil Protection mechanism is currently at a heightened state of readiness. For now, the message to the public is one of calm. The sea remains the focus of monitoring, as scientists watch the instruments to ensure the sequence continues its slow fade into silence.