2024-2025 Ski Season About to Start in Romania

As the ski season kicks off in Romania, the much-anticipated preparations for opening the slopes in Poiana Brașov are in full swing. Snow enthusiasts have watched eagerly as the final touches are added for the 2024-2025 ski season. Snow-making machines are now operational in Poiana Brașov, with some slopes set to welcome skiers shortly.



Winter sports enthusiasts rejoice as the ski season launches in Poiana Brașov. Artificial snow production equipment, including guns and cannons, has been active since last Friday. Local authorities in Brașov decided to start the process due to the favourable weather conditions in the region.



Temperatures on the upper reaches of Postăvarul Mountain have dropped to -6 degrees Celsius. Consequently, snow-making systems have begun operations on the upper Lupului slope, Ruia, and Drumul Roșu.



The recent snowfall on the high ridges has added to the winter scene. Light snow showers have also been recorded over the past few days.



The artificial snow system for the upper Lupului slopes, Ruia, and Drumul Roșu, is active, according to Brașov’s city hall representatives; therefore, the slopes are expected to open soon.



Ski enthusiasts eagerly await the opening of Poiana Brașov’s slopes. Last year, the resort began snow production on November 18th, with the ski season officially starting on November 30th. While slopes in Sinaia, Bușteni, Azuga, and Predeal remain closed, those in Poiana Brașov will soon be available.



Despite artificial snow capabilities, the start of the ski season still relies on weather forecasts and lower temperatures. Poiana Brașov boasts over 20 kilometres of slopes with varying difficulty levels—from beginner runs to challenging “black” slopes—some up to 70 meters wide. It also has a snow-making system across its entire ski area, which is supported by a comprehensive transport network.



The snow-making system on Postăvarul comprises 120 snow cannons, 34 mobile snowmakers, and 12 stationary installations. Six snow groomers handle slope grooming. In the previous ski season, skiing on the upper slopes began in November and extended until April. During the 2023–2024 season, ski facilities recorded 1.7 million entries through the transport installations.



Meanwhile, according to Sinaia’s city hall, preparations for the ski season began in October with yearly checks on artificial snow systems, the reservoir, and each slope’s snow machinery. However, the slopes there remain incomplete.



Păltiniș Arena will open its slopes on November 30th. Nestled in Mărginimea Sibiului, Păltiniș stands at 1,450 meters and holds the title of Romania’s oldest mountain resort, offering six ski runs served by a chairlift and cable car.

