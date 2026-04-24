The Region of Crete has secured €1.9 million for a three-year mosquito control program following widespread public outcry in Heraklion.

Unseasonably warm winter temperatures (12°C–15°C) allowed mosquito populations to thrive months earlier than expected, catching local authorities off guard.

For the first time, the anti-mosquito campaign will include a 12-month continuous operation, using drones to spray hard-to-reach marshes and river mouths.

to spray hard-to-reach marshes and river mouths. In collaboration with FORTH (ITE) and the University of Crete, the program will monitor for pathogens like West Nile Virus and Lyme disease.

Residents in the Giophyros area of Heraklion have reported “desperate” conditions, with swarms of mosquitoes becoming a significant public health nuisance. While officials point out that many of the insects are harmless “Chironomids” (non-biting midges), the surge in biting mosquitoes has forced the Region of Crete to fast-track its 2026-2028 abatement plan.

The delay in starting the sprays—blamed on late funding releases from the central government—lasted only 15 days. Still, in the world of insect reproduction, two weeks is an eternity.

A New 12-Month Strategy

Antonis Papadakis, Director of Public Health, announced that the new contract breaks the old cycle of seasonal spraying. Instead of waiting for spring to begin, crews will now operate year-round to ensure populations don’t gain a foothold during mild winters.

“The goal is to provide a complete shield for public health in Crete,” Papadakis stated. The strategy includes:

Drone Deployment: Targeting stagnant waters in river mouths and inaccessible ravines.

Targeting stagnant waters in river mouths and inaccessible ravines. Scientific Traps: Working with Professor Yiannis Vontas at FORTH to analyze mosquito types and track potential viruses.

Working with Professor Yiannis Vontas at FORTH to analyze mosquito types and track potential viruses. Local Lab Testing: Samples will no longer be sent to Athens; the University of Crete’s Clinical Virology lab will now handle all on-site viral identification.

“Work is expected to begin within the next 15 days. Efforts will start in high-risk areas, such as river mouths, streams, wetlands, and areas with stagnant water. At the same time, drones will be used to access hard-to-reach areas. The contractor has already been informed and prepared so that work can begin immediately upon signing the contract. The program will be implemented in collaboration with Professor Yannis Vontas at FORTH, where samples from traps are analyzed to identify the species of mosquitoes and determine whether they carry pathogens,” Papadakis told NeaKriti.

Tick Awareness and Prevention

The health briefing also extended to ticks, which are becoming a concern as the weather warms. While the risk of contracting diseases such as Lyme disease or Mediterranean Spotted Fever remains low in Crete, authorities are urging hikers and rural visitors to take basic precautions.

For tourists heading to Crete this May, the message is clear: the drones are coming, the sprays are starting, but it might be wise to pack some repellent until the 12-month shield fully takes effect.