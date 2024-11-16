This Cretan Destination Is One of the 55 Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism 2024

Crete’s Anogeia Village stands proudly among the top 55 Best Tourism Villages recognized by UN Tourism for 2024.

In the fourth year of recognizing exemplary rural tourism initiatives, 55 villages from around the world earned this prestige from over 260 applicants spanning more than 60 nations part of UN Tourism. Meanwhile, 20 additional villages gained entry into the Upgrade Programme, enhancing their appeal and sustainability.

Launched in 2021, this initiative aims to boost tourism in rural locales, preserving natural areas, diverse cultures, local traditions, and unique cuisines. Each year, the Best Tourism Villages Network expands. With 75 new additions, the network now includes 254 villages, forming the largest assembly of rural tourism destinations.

Promoting Rural Development and Sustainable Tourism

Part of the broader UN Tourism for Rural Development Programme, the Best Tourism Villages initiative seeks to:

Foster growth in rural communities

Counter depopulation trends

Propel innovation and tourism-related value chains

Encourage sustainable practices

Villages undergo evaluation based on nine critical factors:

Cultural and Natural Resources

Conservation of Cultural Heritage

Economic Viability

Social Responsibility

Environmental Health

Tourism Growth and Value Integration

Effective Governance

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Safety and Security

Structure of the Best Tourism Villages Programme

The programme has three main components:

Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism : Celebrates rural destinations with significant cultural and natural treasures, focusing on community values and innovation across economic, social, and environmental fronts.

: Celebrates rural destinations with significant cultural and natural treasures, focusing on community values and innovation across economic, social, and environmental fronts. Best Tourism Villages Upgrade Programme : Assists villages in addressing areas of improvement, helping them meet recognition standards.

: Assists villages in addressing areas of improvement, helping them meet recognition standards. The Best Tourism Villages Network: A platform for members to share insights and practices, fostering learning and collaboration with experts and partners who champion rural tourism development.

The 55 Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

Abo Noghta Castles & Historic Tabab, Saudi Arabia

Abu Ghosoun, Egypt

Aínsa, Spain

Amagi, Japan

Anogeia, Greece

Azheke, China

Bo Suak, Thailand

Capulálpam de Méndez, Mexico

Caviahue-Copahue, Argentina

Cuatro Ciénegas de Carranza, Mexico

El Tambo, Ecuador

El Valle de Antón, Panama

Esfahak, Islamic Republic of

Iran

Gaiman, Argentina

Gharb Suhayl, Egypt

Grand Baie, Mauritius

Guanyang, China Huancaya, Peru

Jardín, Colombia

Jatiluwih, Indonesia

Kalopanagiotis, Cyprus

Leymebamba, Peru

Mindo, Ecuador

Mura, Spain

Nishikawa, Japan

Óbidos, Portugal

Ormana, Türkiye

Palizada, Mexico

Pissouri, Cyprus

Portobelo, Panama

Pueblo de Maras, Peru

Quinua, Peru

Ralco, Chile

Roches Noires, Mauritius

Romoos, Switzerland

Ruboni, Uganda

San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy

San Juan del Obispo, Guatemala San Rafael de la Laguna, Ecuador

Santa Cruz da Graciosa, Portugal

Shibadong, China

Sibayo, Peru

Splügen, Switzerland

St. Johann in Tirol, Austria

Taoping, China

Tra Que Vegetable Village, Viet Nam

Trevelin, Argentina

Uaxactún, Guatemala

Urych, Ukraine

Villa Tulumba, Argentina

Vorokhta, Ukraine

Wukirsari, Indonesia

Xiaogang, China

Xitou, China

Yandunjiao, China

Anogeia: Spirit of the Mountains

Anogeia, known as Ανώγεια in Greek, is a striking mountain village nestled within the Idi ranges. It lies within the Rethymnon region of Crete, approximately 39 kilometres from Heraklion Town and the Heraklion International Airport.

Renowned for its fierce independence, Anogeia’s character shines through its resilient mountain inhabitants and their pastoral way of life. The village is steeped in history, most notably for its pivotal role in the Cretan Resistance during World War II. Anogeia is also a beacon of Cretan folk music culture.

The village unfurls down the mountainside, daringly perched at a high altitude and often blanketed in winter snow. Visitors exploring the Psiloritis Mountains—including the famous Mt. Ida, Zeus Cave, or Ideion Andron, and the Nida Plateau—frequently step into this locale rich with history and customs.

Reconstruction has shaped Anogeia’s essence as it has been rebuilt three times amid past wars. The rugged lifestyles of shepherds and freedom fighters form the backbone of the Cretan spirit.

Increasing numbers journey to these high peaks for winter sports and to witness the shepherds’ lifestyle. These shepherds tend flocks of sheep and goats, producing high-quality local meat and cheeses from the fertile mountain pastures.

In the village’s heart, charming plateias are dotted with cafes and local tavernas offering handmade crafts. Traditional textiles, intricate embroidery, and the sariki—a headscarf integral to Cretan folk attire—are easily found here.

Anogeia is intrinsically linked to Crete’s evocative folk music, as it is the birthplace of beloved musicians Nikos Xilouris and his brother Antonis.

A visit to Nikos Xilouris House in Anogeia offers an intimate glimpse into the music and soul of Crete.