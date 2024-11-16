This Cretan Destination Is One of the 55 Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism 2024

Crete’s Anogeia Village stands proudly among the top 55 Best Tourism Villages recognized by UN Tourism for 2024.
In the fourth year of recognizing exemplary rural tourism initiatives, 55 villages from around the world earned this prestige from over 260 applicants spanning more than 60 nations part of UN Tourism. Meanwhile, 20 additional villages gained entry into the Upgrade Programme, enhancing their appeal and sustainability.
Launched in 2021, this initiative aims to boost tourism in rural locales, preserving natural areas, diverse cultures, local traditions, and unique cuisines. Each year, the Best Tourism Villages Network expands. With 75 new additions, the network now includes 254 villages, forming the largest assembly of rural tourism destinations.
Promoting Rural Development and Sustainable Tourism
Part of the broader UN Tourism for Rural Development Programme, the Best Tourism Villages initiative seeks to:
- Foster growth in rural communities
- Counter depopulation trends
- Propel innovation and tourism-related value chains
- Encourage sustainable practices
Villages undergo evaluation based on nine critical factors:
- Cultural and Natural Resources
- Conservation of Cultural Heritage
- Economic Viability
- Social Responsibility
- Environmental Health
- Tourism Growth and Value Integration
- Effective Governance
- Infrastructure and Connectivity
- Safety and Security
Structure of the Best Tourism Villages Programme
The programme has three main components:
- Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism: Celebrates rural destinations with significant cultural and natural treasures, focusing on community values and innovation across economic, social, and environmental fronts.
- Best Tourism Villages Upgrade Programme: Assists villages in addressing areas of improvement, helping them meet recognition standards.
- The Best Tourism Villages Network: A platform for members to share insights and practices, fostering learning and collaboration with experts and partners who champion rural tourism development.
The 55 Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism 2024 are (in alphabetical order):
- Abo Noghta Castles & Historic Tabab, Saudi Arabia
- Abu Ghosoun, Egypt
- Aínsa, Spain
- Amagi, Japan
- Anogeia, Greece
- Azheke, China
- Bo Suak, Thailand
- Capulálpam de Méndez, Mexico
- Caviahue-Copahue, Argentina
- Cuatro Ciénegas de Carranza, Mexico
- El Tambo, Ecuador
- El Valle de Antón, Panama
- Esfahak, Islamic Republic of
- Iran
- Gaiman, Argentina
- Gharb Suhayl, Egypt
- Grand Baie, Mauritius
- Guanyang, China
- Huancaya, Peru
- Jardín, Colombia
- Jatiluwih, Indonesia
- Kalopanagiotis, Cyprus
- Leymebamba, Peru
- Mindo, Ecuador
- Mura, Spain
- Nishikawa, Japan
- Óbidos, Portugal
- Ormana, Türkiye
- Palizada, Mexico
- Pissouri, Cyprus
- Portobelo, Panama
- Pueblo de Maras, Peru
- Quinua, Peru
- Ralco, Chile
- Roches Noires, Mauritius
- Romoos, Switzerland
- Ruboni, Uganda
- San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
- San Juan del Obispo, Guatemala
- San Rafael de la Laguna, Ecuador
- Santa Cruz da Graciosa, Portugal
- Shibadong, China
- Sibayo, Peru
- Splügen, Switzerland
- St. Johann in Tirol, Austria
- Taoping, China
- Tra Que Vegetable Village, Viet Nam
- Trevelin, Argentina
- Uaxactún, Guatemala
- Urych, Ukraine
- Villa Tulumba, Argentina
- Vorokhta, Ukraine
- Wukirsari, Indonesia
- Xiaogang, China
- Xitou, China
- Yandunjiao, China
Anogeia: Spirit of the Mountains
Anogeia, known as Ανώγεια in Greek, is a striking mountain village nestled within the Idi ranges. It lies within the Rethymnon region of Crete, approximately 39 kilometres from Heraklion Town and the Heraklion International Airport.
Renowned for its fierce independence, Anogeia’s character shines through its resilient mountain inhabitants and their pastoral way of life. The village is steeped in history, most notably for its pivotal role in the Cretan Resistance during World War II. Anogeia is also a beacon of Cretan folk music culture.
The village unfurls down the mountainside, daringly perched at a high altitude and often blanketed in winter snow. Visitors exploring the Psiloritis Mountains—including the famous Mt. Ida, Zeus Cave, or Ideion Andron, and the Nida Plateau—frequently step into this locale rich with history and customs.
Reconstruction has shaped Anogeia’s essence as it has been rebuilt three times amid past wars. The rugged lifestyles of shepherds and freedom fighters form the backbone of the Cretan spirit.
Increasing numbers journey to these high peaks for winter sports and to witness the shepherds’ lifestyle. These shepherds tend flocks of sheep and goats, producing high-quality local meat and cheeses from the fertile mountain pastures.
In the village’s heart, charming plateias are dotted with cafes and local tavernas offering handmade crafts. Traditional textiles, intricate embroidery, and the sariki—a headscarf integral to Cretan folk attire—are easily found here.
Anogeia is intrinsically linked to Crete’s evocative folk music, as it is the birthplace of beloved musicians Nikos Xilouris and his brother Antonis.
A visit to Nikos Xilouris House in Anogeia offers an intimate glimpse into the music and soul of Crete.
