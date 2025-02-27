Santorini at ITB Berlin 2025: New Campaign Unveiled

The Municipality of Thira will showcase Santorini at ITB Berlin from March 4-6, 2025 .

. A fresh tourism campaign featuring videos, brochures, and photos will debut.

Representatives aim to promote Santorini’s heritage, sustainability, and local economy.

New initiatives address challenges while preparing for the upcoming tourist season.

Santorini, already a favourite on travel bucket lists, is gearing up to make a splash at ITB Berlin 2025. The Municipality of Thira will be front and centre at this major global tourism event from March 4 to March 6.

For many, Santorini conjures up visions of breathtaking caldera views and sunsets straight out of a painting. This year, the island plans to add even more to its allure by unveiling a fresh tourism campaign aimed at redefining its appeal to travellers worldwide.

A New Chapter for Santorini Tourism

The ITB Berlin stage will serve as the perfect backdrop for introducing this bold campaign, which has been in the works over the past year. The Municipality of Thira’s team will present:

New themed videos highlighting authentic experiences.

Striking images capture the island’s natural beauty.

Stylish brochures designed to showcase Santorini’s unique charm.

Creative travel-themed giveaways for visitors to take home.

This campaign isn’t just about pretty visuals; it’s a direct response to a world looking for destinations that blend beauty, tradition, and sustainability.

Representing Santorini on the Global Stage

Three key figures are on deck to represent Santorini at ITB Berlin:

Georgia Nomikou , President of the Municipal Council and Tourism Committee.

, President of the Municipal Council and Tourism Committee. Emmanouil Kafieris , Managing Director of GEOTHIRA S.A.

, Managing Director of GEOTHIRA S.A. Loukás Bellonias, a prominent advocate for local progress.

Their mission isn’t just to showcase Santorini’s best assets but also to solidify its role as an island that embraces its cultural roots while supporting sustainable development. The team’s strategy includes expanding the global reach of Santorini and the nearby island of Thirasia, ensuring both remain top choices for travellers.

Attending ITB Berlin is more than just another event on the tourism calendar. For Santorini, it’s part of a broader effort to tackle the challenges facing the island, from visitor management to sustainable growth. Amid uncertainties, the island remains committed to strengthening the local economy and ensuring a thriving future for its residents, workers, and businesses.

As the Municipality of Thira prepares for another tourist season, this initiative signals steady progress and careful planning to navigate modern tourism’s complexities while ensuring Santorini remains every bit as captivating as its reputation suggests.

Find the team at HALL 1.1, Stand 101, during ITB Berlin 2025 and discover Santorini, “the One.”