Psarolakos Area of Stalis Is Getting a New Look

A Bold Plan for the Psarolakos Area of Stalis

The Psarolakos area of Stalis is set to undergo a comprehensive renovation as part of a €310,000 project. Dimitris Batsis, Deputy Mayor of Technical Works, and a representative from the contractor, EKON GROUP IKE, signed the contract for this substantial upgrade in the presence of Hersonissos Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis.

This initiative focuses on modernizing a section of the coastal front in Stalis, aligning with the region’s official urban plan. Improvements include refreshing both the northern and southern sidewalks adjacent to the beach road. The project’s design emphasizes accessibility and functionality, ensuring locals and visitors reap the benefits.

Key features of this redevelopment include a spacious, shaded seating area along the northern seaside. Visitors can look forward to relaxing on stone benches under a wooden pergola while enjoying uninterrupted beach views. Additionally, much of the revamped stretch is dedicated to green spaces, enhancing the area’s natural beauty. A separate section on the western side will house a brand-new playground, making this a family-friendly destination.

Enhancing Stalis With Walkability and More Green

The project also addresses pedestrian convenience by reconstructing and extending current sidewalks. The northern sidewalk will mirror its original width, while a 2-meter-wide sidewalk will be added to the southern side of the road, offering a safer walking experience. These pathways aim to connect the area’s charm with functionality, inviting relaxing strolls along the water.

Local funds are financing the renovation, with oversight provided by the Technical Services Directorate of the Hersonissos Municipality. This ensures the project aligns with the city’s vision and the community’s needs. By prioritizing accessibility, aesthetics, and family-friendly spaces, Stalis’ transformation will attract tourists and locals, adding value to the area’s thriving tourism scene.