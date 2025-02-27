TOURISM FOR ALL 2025 Opens for Applications

TOURISM FOR ALL 2025 is now open for applications.

Submissions are accepted via gov.gr, vouchers.gov.gr, or local KEP offices.

Eligible applicants must meet specific residency and income criteria.

Ineligible groups include beneficiaries of other recent tourism programs.

Benefits are provided through a digital debit card for use at accommodations across Greece.

The Municipality of Chania has announced that residents can now apply for the TOURISM FOR ALL 2025 program. Offering financial support for domestic travel, this initiative aims to promote accessibility for all while boosting local tourism. Applicants can submit their forms online or through select local offices until March 10, 2025.

Ways to Apply

Eligible individuals have several options for submitting their applications. Submissions can be made through:

The government’s digital portal at gov.gr

The dedicated website vouchers.gov.gr

Any Citizen Service Centers (KEP) within the Municipality of Chania

Eligibility and Requirements

To qualify, applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

Be legal tax residents of Greece, as verified by their 2023 tax returns.

Fulfill the program’s specified income requirements.

Important: Certain groups are excluded from the program. These include individuals who were:

Beneficiaries of the DYPA’s Social Tourism programs for the year 2025, regardless of usage.

Selected participants in TOURISM FOR ALL programs from 2022-2025, irrespective of benefit usage.

Documents You’ll Need

Applicants must have the following documents prepared:

Official ID (passport or national ID card)

Tax Identification Number (AFM)

Email address

Mobile phone number

Social Security Number (AMKA, PAMKA, or PAAUPA for non-national applications or individuals with disabilities)

Once approved, eligible participants will receive their financial aid through a digital debit card. This card can be used exclusively for accommodation expenses at approved tourist establishments across Greece. It’s valid throughout the program period, allowing users to plan their trips without hassle.