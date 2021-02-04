Israel and Greece Mulling Reciprocal Visits for Vaccinated Travelers

Pin 0 Shares

Israel and Greece are currently in advance negotiations of an agreement for reciprocal visits for vaccinated tourists with no obligation to self-isolate or present a negative coronavirus test.

According to the reports, Israel is also negotiating similar agreements with Romania and Serbia, Cyprus and Seychelles. The deal will allow for travel by holders of a “green passport” showing they have received both COVID-19 vaccination shots. The deal is supposed to be ready for inking by the time Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives in Israel on Monday.

Israeli officials interjected that the deal depends on the infectious rate for both Greece and Israel. Greece is now dealing with a potential third wave of the coronavirus, so the negotiation is still up in the air.

In Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport severe restrictions are in place to half the spread of COVID-19 in its various forms. Foreign registered aircraft is prohibnited except for cargo and emergency flights.

Israelis are not allowed to leave or return to Israel, with the exception of medical treatment, attending a relative’s funeral or legal proceedings abroad. Private flights can still take place due to the fact they cannot be legally prevented.

Source: ynet news