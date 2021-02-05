Look Here – Then Fly to Crete – Maybe for Forever

Pin 0 Shares

Pandemic worries grip the world in what seems like a stranglehold. But soon, we hope and pray, the danger will finally pass. And when it does! Boy are we all going to party here on Crete. For those who have never been here, and those who did not see all of this magnificent island, here are Instagram shares to FORCE you too fly here.

Thanks, Manos Papadomanolakis, Perfect Chania, and Travel Community for sharing this one off of Seitan Kataramena Limania Beach for this sultry enticement to swim the seas surrounding Crete island.

Ahh! Some of you are thinking, “These posts are all about pretty girls.” Wrong! Crete, the island that welcomed Odysseus when Circe was done with him, is a paradise for girls and boys. What about this share from fabulous Triopetra by choreographer and dancer George Tzirtzipis? Is this the Greek hero of whom I speak? Or, is it George posing a marvelous pose?

Crete is, if anything, otherworldly when you step off into the wilds. This Instagram from Explore Crete, another Manos Papadomanolakis endeavor, reflects the surreal beauty of Lassithi Plateau. If you never went anyplace else on Crete island, the drive up to the plateau from Malia is enough to sell the island to your heart. Lassithi, the birthplace of the god Zeus, is astonishing.

What, you haven’t booked a stay with our friends at Vasiliki apartments in Platanias yet? Well here then, Balos Lagoon is not far from Platanias outside Kissamos. This part of Crete has a unique spirit and character all its own. It’s the place that made us move to Crete forever.

In the mountains of Crete, you can reach out and touch the hand of God. Really, I am not kidding. This Instagram share from Holiways reflects in a visual sense what I am saying. The true feeling can only be experienced at sunrise each morning at places like Aravanes Taverna or a few dozen other altars to the almighty here on the island.

This share needs no words, but I will plug some friends and type some stuff here just to separate the images. First, thanks to La Vie est Grecqu for sharing this beguiling beachscape. Now let me plug Markos and Thalori Retreat in the mountains overlooking such secluded beaches. Hook up with Markos, he’d take you on horseback or by canoe to a hidden world you cannot imagine. Oh, and tell him you only drink the fantastic Cretan wines from Nikos Gavalas, I am sure he will stock some just for your visit. Is this enough separation to make my story look good? Yep, yep, looking good.

Ever heard of Ierapetra? You know, Brad Pitt mentioned the place in the movie Legends of the Fall. Still not ringing bells? Well, this is the southernmost city in Europe, a wonder. They say the people of this town consider it an insult if someone locks their doors. Crete is one of the safest destinations on Earth, and it’s true, the Cretans are honest to a flaw. Ah, but to swim in the perfect Libyan Sea, this place will make you want to live here for good.

What is the saying about “saving the best for last?” If the spellbinding scenery and the beautiful people have not compelled you to dream of visiting Crete, then surely the legends and mysteries of the Island the ancient Egyptians called Keftiu should. And there’s no better place to capture all that is Cretan tradition and culture than at Minoan Theater. Our dear friend Anna Bastakis offers the best of everything to guests. How about a Minoan priestess dancing a ritual dance as old as time?