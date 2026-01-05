Ionian Sea Ferry Routes Suspended Due to Adverse Weather

Ferry traffic in the Ionian Sea was disrupted on Monday due to adverse weather, forcing the suspension of several routes.

Levante Ferries announced the cancellation of multiple scheduled services, including early-morning crossings between Sami and Ithaca and departures linking Ithaca with Patras. Midday and afternoon routes on the Patras–Sami–Ithaca line were also affected.

The weather-related disruption extended to the Zakynthos–Kyllini route, where both the morning departure from Zakynthos and the subsequent return sailing from Kyllini were cancelled.

Passengers planning to travel are advised to check updates from ferry operators and port authorities before heading to ports, as schedules remain subject to change depending on conditions at sea.