Greece Briefly Lost Its Airspace on Sunday

- January 5th, 2026 02:10 pm

Greek airspace briefly shut down after a collapse of radio frequencies disrupted air traffic communications, prompting a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

Radio frequencies collapsed, pilots could not hear controllers, controllers could not talk to pilots, and thousands of passengers got an unexpected lesson in patience. Authorities say it was caused by a mysterious “noise.” Not the holiday kind.

A prosecutor is now investigating what went wrong. At the same time, air traffic controllers politely reminded everyone that Greece is still running one of the oldest systems in Europe. Safety, we are told, was never compromised. Communication, however, took the day off.

Modern aviation. Vintage equipment. Classic weekend.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter living in Heraklion, Crete, where he covers the fast-moving world of AI and smart technology. He first discovered the island in 2016 and never quite forgot it—finally making the move in 2022. Now based in the city he once only dreamed of calling home, Kostas brings a curious eye and a human touch to the stories shaping our digital future.

