Not metaphorically. Literally.

Radio frequencies collapsed, pilots could not hear controllers, controllers could not talk to pilots, and thousands of passengers got an unexpected lesson in patience. Authorities say it was caused by a mysterious “noise.” Not the holiday kind.

A prosecutor is now investigating what went wrong. At the same time, air traffic controllers politely reminded everyone that Greece is still running one of the oldest systems in Europe. Safety, we are told, was never compromised. Communication, however, took the day off.

Modern aviation. Vintage equipment. Classic weekend.