Ideas to Make the Most of Your Visit to Phuket

With as many as eight million visitors a year, Phuket Island is one of Thailand’s and Southeast Asia’s most popular travel destinations.

Often referred to as the “Pearl of the Andamans,” Phuket has over 30 stunning sandy beaches, accommodation options for every taste and price range, a fantastic food scene, and hundreds of activities and attractions. In addition, Phuket is a natural hub for visiting adjacent islands. Readers can simply click here to see how easy it is to book a trip by local boats or take a ferry to Koh Lanta.

The best time to visit Phuket is between December to March, when it’s the dry season. Although it is warm throughout the year, the tropical monsoon climate that dominates the island causes frequent torrential downpours during the rainy season. Still, there are always so many things to do and have fun in Phuket. Here are a few great examples

One of Phuket’s famous floating markets – Brett Marlow

Weekend Night Markets in Phuket

Thailand is known for its stunning and vibrant marketplaces and the unique way its people must enjoy them (just think of the water markets and those on the rails). There is no better venue to connect, establish new acquaintances, and conduct business, according to Thai culture, than the market.

In Phuket, there are additional weekend markets that are open late in addition to the weekly markets, which mostly sell fresh food, fruit, and vegetables. The biggest and most well-known market is the Naka Market, situated in Phuket’s northwest. The location where lovers of unrestrained shopping can find tranquility is where you will find stalls of all different kinds.

On the other side, the Sunday Market on Thalang Road in Phuket Town’s Sino-Portuguese neighborhood is a great option for individuals who enjoy street food and wish to indulge in a fantastic feast. The main road has been blocked from vehicular traffic to allow guests to stroll comfortably and sample all the amazing treats that are prepared. The Phuket Town market is only open on Sunday, but the Naka market is open on Saturday and Sunday.

Big Buddha – Dennis Sylvester Hurd

Statue of Buddha

One of Phuket’s most popular tourist attractions is the Big Buddha statue. It is over 45 meters tall. Created in 2004 as a result of community effort, this magnificent statue was completed thanks to donations.

On the major route traveling to the far south of the island, in the Chalong area, is where you’ll find the Big Buddha. It’s simple to get there; just follow the directions to the hill. Once you get there, you will appreciate its magnificence, precise construction, and strategic location.

The Great Buddha has its unique charm despite being a popular tourist destination. That is because of the bells that ring in the wind, the countless messages of hope hanging to trees, and the monks’ enchanted melodies; after visiting this site, you actually feel a sense of serenity.

Although entry to the Big Buddha is free, it is always preferable to give something—no matter how much. Additionally, you can receive a blessing from the monks there.

Important information

Always cover your shoulders and legs when entering a Buddhist temple.

Don’t give the temple’s monkeys any food.

After the blessing is done, you must never turn your back on the monks.

Women cannot touch the monks or vice versa.

Phuket is a nature wonderland of diversity and fascination – Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

Elephant Jungle Sanctuary

An ideal setting for both young and old people. There are elephants in the park that are a bit older, saved or given to the park by farmers who could no longer take care of them. There are many tales about the elephants who are housed at the sanctuary, but all of them share a common trait: some incredibly tragic stories.

The Elephant Jungle Safari is a very well-run establishment with a team of intelligent men who are constantly aware of the requirements of visitors and, of course, the animals. Try it—touching, feeding, muddying, and bathing with them! You will definitely enjoy it!

Last but not least, another important thing you need to pay attention to is to get quality travel insurance that will cover all your expenses, in case you get sick. You will be covered by travel insurance in the event of illness, accidents, theft, and cancellations. If something goes wrong, it offers total protection.