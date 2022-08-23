EU Approves New €565M Crete Region Programme 2021-2027

According to news from Crete Region, the European Commission has approved a new developmental plan worth €565 million euros. This figure is an increase of some €150 million compared with the previous plan.

Regional Programme, Crete, 2021 – 2027 is the first approved among the 13 Regional Programmes of Greece by the Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira. At the onset, before the actual utilization of this broadened budget, Crete’s Governor of Crete Stavros Arnaoutakis offered this via press release:

“We’d like to thank you to the European Commissioner, the executives of the European Commission, the political leadership and the executives of the Ministry of Development and Investment for their cooperation. Also, we congratulate the Matron and staff of the Managing Authority of the Region of Crete that had the responsibility of planning and submission of the Programme to the European Commission.”

The governor went on to tell of how the region has a good record for utilizing such funds, and that the new program will be launched soon.