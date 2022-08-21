Bulletin: Risk of Fire in Chania Very High Today, Sunday, August 21, 2022

From the Civil Protection Bureau of the Region of Crete. The risk of fire for Chania Prefecture is now very high, according to the General Secretariat of Civil Protection. The risk assessment is Class 4, according to the news.

All the Services and the Technical Means of the Civil Protection Mechanism have been put in a state of heightened readiness. All additional measures have been taken due to the increased risk of onset and spread of forest fires.

The agency also announced a ban on smoking in hives of bees, a new ban on execution of hot work, and the prohibition of the use of barbecues and any use of fire in the forest, forest, grassland, and agricultural land. The ban is also on transit, stay and movement of persons and vehicles in NATURA, as well as in forest ecosystems, parks and groves, and other vulnerable areas of the Region of Crete.

Subject to the provisions that provide for more severe penalties for violators of the above are imposed administrative fines of Par. B of ref. 19/2020 fire layout (B 2233), as applicable from time to time. In addition, the Fire Department shall notify the infringements to the competent case-by-case surveillance and licensing Authority for any of its own further actions in the framework of their powers (such as the Address Rural Economy and Veterinary medicine, etc.)

Please, our fellow citizens, respect the prohibitions, which will be updated only from official sources, and follow the instructions of the Authorities.

It is the duty of all of us to contribute to the protection of life, health, and property of us, as well as the protection of the natural environment, the resources, and the infrastructure of the country. The risk of fire right now is very high.

See instructions protection: https://www.civilprotection.gr/el/dasikes-pyrkagies

Emergency Phones:

166 AMBULANCE

100 ELASTIC

199 FIRE SERVICE

112 EUROPEAN PART OF EMERGENCY

108 PORT AUTHORITIES BODY

1591 INSPECTION SCOPE DASTRAFFIC POLICY