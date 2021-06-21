Hydra’s Fabulous Onos Residence Opens for Summer 2021

Pin 0 Shares

One of Greece’s most fascinating traditional stone villas, Onos Residence is now welcoming guests to Hydra Island. Located in Kamini, near Hydra’s port, the three-story villa is a transformative experience for up to 17 people to explore the island named for its legendary springs (Ὑδρέα).

This magnificent three-level villa is a stunning mix of traditional Greek charm accentuated by modern luxury with an artistic twist. The villa has the look and feel of a contemporary art studio where stunning artworks are all about. All the artwork and the architecture of this stunning place are native Hydra.

Located on the Saronic Gulf near Athens, Hydra attracts families, couples, and larger groups seeking epic holidays. The island is a pedestrian-only destination, so finding a perfect basecamp for enjoying the famous island is important. The Onos Residence is a flexible choice that can be divided into smaller suites if need be. The villa’s wide terraces and balconies afford guests breathtaking views of the sea and the nearby coasts while creating perfect gathering spots for family events, get-togethers, or romantic interludes in paradise.

The Onos Residence was originally the house and art studio of the renowned Greek artist, Christos Karas. The house has undergone extensive renovation, now offers extraordinary stays and personalized services to guests looking to experience the authenticity of Hydra with modern luxury comforts.

Within a stone’s throw of the villa guests can visit the famous Bastions, the Kamini Marina just underneath the house, the Lazaros Koundouriotis Historical Mansion, the Kamaroti ancient stone bridge – Vlychos, the famous singer Leonard Cohen’s House, and dozens of other historic and interesting attractions. Kaminia Beach, dozens of perfect restaurants and tavernas, and the rest of Hydra are close as well. It is also important to note that the beach near the villa, also known as Mikro Kamini (Small Kamini), is named so because of its safety and its shallow clear waters, which makes it an ideal place for parents and children.

Readers can book or find out more via the villa website, or on Facebook here.