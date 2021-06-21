Celebrity Apex Sails On Maiden Voyage from Greece

Pin 0 Shares

Celebrity Apex has set sail from Athens on its maiden voyage for the summer season of Aegean passages. Apex sailed two days ago officially in service with guests as the new vessel sailed out of the Port of Athens last week to begin her first summer season in the Aegean.

The company’s return to the Aegean is all the more important because of the Greek heritage of Celebrity Cruises. Founded back in 1988 by the Chandris family, the company later became part of Royal Caribbean. Still, most of the officers and crew of the company’s ships are of Greek origins including Apex’s Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis. Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo had this to say via the company’s press release:

“After all this time, what a dream come true for everyone onboard this exquisite ship in one of the world’s most breathtaking regions. Her sail-away today is a meaningful moment for our guests, our crew and our company. I think we are all having ‘pinch me’ moments. Returning to sailing in the Aegean, where it all began for us, and after such a long time, is also very special for me and for the Celebrity Apex crew. Greece has always held a special place in our hearts, and, now, even more so, as we sail forward to experience all of its wonder, once again.”

Passengers on this voyage will have the chance to visit Rhodes, Mykonos; Santorini, and Limassol in Cyprus. Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis had this to add about this maidan voyage:

“Today is a very proud day for me and one I will never forget. Not only do I return to sea, but I do so in my home country and with an incredible crew. I was born and raised right here in Piraeus, less than a mile from our Athens homeport, and grew up dreaming of sailing this coastline at the helm of a ship. I was born and raised right here in Piraeus, less than a mile from our Athens homeport, and grew up dreaming of sailing this coastline at the helm of a ship. It is truly an honor to captain the newest Celebrity flagship and to welcome our first guests back onboard.”

Celebrity Apex sails with a vaccinated crew and at least 95% vaccinated guests at a time when traveler safety is of paramount concern.

Bookings for exciting new sailings this summer are now open for destinations like Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. The cruise line has also begun offering low rates on air travel with Flights by Celebrity, with prices as low as $699 round trip from various departure points to Athens.