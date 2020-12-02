20% of German Travelers to High-Risk Countries Falsifying Documents

Pin 0 Shares

Here’s one to make you trust the system to protect citizens from the coronavirus even more. The German federal police report that one-in-five German travelling to countries designated “high-risk” for COVID-19, falsify their documents. One can only hope German travelers are not falsifying their COVID-19 test results before leaving home for vacation.

Nearly 20% of German travelers use false data when filling in relevant forms according to a report from AS Speigel. The report says German travelers arriving back home from these countries are required to complete a form, but the reliability of the data is questionable. Federal police say they found inconsistencies in 2,985 forms out of a total of 15,147 submitted (ie 20%) in the past two weeks, as part of random checks at major airports in the country.

Travelers tend to enter incorrect names (even the name “Donald Duck” appeared), or incorrect addresses and telephone numbers, police said. The police also report that they do not have access to electronic data in order to verify the validity of the information and simply compare it with passports. Violators are punished with severe fines amounting to 25,000 euros.

Source: Tornos News