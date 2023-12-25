Ho Chi Minh City: Best Street Food Spots

Ho Chi Minh City, known for its lively street food scene, has launched a global media campaign to showcase its distinct and transformative cuisine. Led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism since December 2023, the campaign has gained attention worldwide through a compelling video called “All You Can Eat.”

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has been implementing many activities to promote the city’s tourism. The “Ho Chi Minh City – All you can eat” campaign will contribute to stimulating tourism demand, increasing the number of inbound visitors through culinary experiences and exploring local culture. The campaign not only promotes cuisine but also builds a diverse culinary map for tourists, and at the same time, promotes Vietnam’s rich cuisine to international tourists, making culinary tourism a popular product to attract international tourists from around the world to Vietnam. In addition, we hope that the “Ho Chi Minh City – All you can eat” campaign will be a leverage to attract tourists from key and potential markets around the world to come to the city through exploring and experiencing diverse cuisine in late 2023 and early 2024. In addition, the campaign will also contribute to increasing the awareness of the “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City” brand and defining the city’s tourism industry as a “top-of-mind” destination in Asia in the minds of tourists. Le Truong Hien Hoa – Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

The video has been prominently featured on respected networks such as CNN Asia, Discovery, and Asian Food Network (AFN) during prime time and throughout the day. By leveraging digital platforms and social media, the campaign aims to ensure that enticing glimpses into Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary landscape reach a global audience. In addition, from November to December, the Heritage Guide highlighting culinary experiences in Ho Chi Minh City is widely distributed on all Vietnam Airlines’ international and domestic flights.

The “Ho Chi Minh City – All You Can Eat” campaign highlights transformative cuisine to spread cultural and culinary values.

As the city actively promotes its unique cuisine, it also provides a quick guide to the well-known food streets and markets, inviting exploration of the hidden gems within these food havens.

These locations include:

Ben Thanh Market , located in District 1, is a lively centre recognized for its lively ambience and varied culinary choices. Here, patrons can enjoy local specialities like banh beo (water fern cake) and banh nam (flat steamed rice dumplings). Gate 7 of Ben Thanh Market is especially famous for its cluster of stalls offering delicious sweet desserts.

In District 1, Tan Dinh Market stands out as a culinary treasure with a history of over 90 years. Its food court comes to life in the evening, providing an array of dishes from broken rice and porridge to noodles and refreshing drinks.

Cho Lon in District 5 and District 6 showcases the distinct culinary customs of Ho Chi Minh City's Chinese community. Binh Tay Market, Soai Kinh Lam, and Dai Quang Minh Market are culinary landmarks where individuals can relish roast ducks, dumplings, chicken pots, and kung fu noodles.

In District 10, Ho Thi Ky Food Street is a vibrant destination with numerous food and drink stalls. Try the spicy snail noodle soup (hu tieu oc) or the snail curry (pha lau oc) with its flavorful broth for dipping bread.

Other notable culinary destinations include Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in District 3 and Phan Xich Long Street in Phu Nhuan District, each offering unique flavours and culinary traditions from Vietnam’s regions and beyond.

These culinary destinations in Ho Chi Minh City offer a captivating food culture. Each location presents a unique blend of flavours and culinary traditions, from bustling markets to lively streets.