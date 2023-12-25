Ho Chi Minh City Festivals 2024

Ho Chi Minh City, a bustling urban centre in Vietnam, is known for its deep cultural roots and dynamic festivals. In 2024, the city will host a range of exciting events and festivals that will spotlight its distinctive traditions and draw visitors from both within the country and abroad.

One of the key festivals is the Tet Festival, set for January 18 to 21, 2024. This celebration marks the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, and includes community cultural activities, exhibitions, cooking demonstrations, and art shows. It serves as a platform to showcase the unique cultural values of the Vietnamese people and offers visitors a chance to experience the festive spirit of Tet.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival, occurring from March 1 to 31, 2024, honours the traditional attire of Vietnamese women, the Ao Dai. This festival emphasizes the cultural significance and beauty of the Ao Dai through cultural and spiritual activities. It has evolved into an annual tourism and cultural attraction, drawing both domestic and international tourists to the city.

From April 4 to 7, 2024, the 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival will take place. This event aims to boost tourism, generate revenue, and facilitate connections between tourism consumers and businesses. It features captivating performances and a tourism stimulation fair with numerous booths showcasing tourism and culinary delights.

In June 2024, the city will host the 2nd River Festival, promoting the enduring river tourism product linked with the spiritual life of the Southern Vietnamese people. This festival highlights the potential of river tourism and its role in the city's future tourism industry.

The 18th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2024) is scheduled for September 5 to 7, 2024. Recognized by five countries in the Mekong subregion, the event aims to enhance the supply and demand dynamics by fostering connections among travel and tourism businesses. ITE HCMC is the only international travel expo in Vietnam with the International Buyers Program, offering opportunities for international tourism businesses looking to expand their market, bring tourists to Vietnam, and explore the Mekong sub-region.

In December 2024, the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week will take place. This week-long event features diverse tourism, sports, and music activities, along with promotional programs and shopping incentives. It aims to promote the city's image, cultural identity, tourism services, and culinary delights to residents and visitors alike.

Wrapping up the year, the 7th Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon Techcombank will be part of Tourism Week. This marathon promotes a healthy lifestyle and allows participants to experience and showcase the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City's landmarks.

Ho Chi Minh City Festivals 2024 calendar (PRNewsfoto/Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism)

These festivals immerse visitors in the city’s culture and lively atmosphere, offering an opportunity to create lasting memories and celebrate the unique spirit of Ho Chi Minh City.