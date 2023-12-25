Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou Opens Its Doors

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is now open to welcome guests to its private island oasis in one of China’s most enchanting cities. Located in the heart of the ancient city on the banks of the Jinji Lake, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou offers its guests the utmost in luxury and comfort. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the lake from the hotel’s many guestrooms, suites, and villas and its award-winning restaurants, bars, and outdoor terraces. The property also features a luxurious spa and fitness centre and a range of engaging activities and excursions, providing guests with a range of ways to explore the city and its surrounding areas. With its captivating landscape, vibrant culture, and rich history, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is the perfect destination for business and leisure travellers alike.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou perfectly blends modern luxury and traditional Chinese culture. Located in the heart of Suzhou’s historic downtown, the hotel is surrounded by lush gardens, stunning architecture, and a tranquil lake. The hotel features a variety of facilities, including elegant guest rooms, multiple dining options, a spa, a gym, and an outdoor pool. Guests will also have access to a range of services, including concierge, valet parking, and limousine services. With its spectacular surroundings, luxurious amenities, and attentive service, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is a one-of-a-kind destination for those seeking an unforgettable experience.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is the newest and truly a gleaming jewel in our global portfolio, marking the latest milestone of exciting and targeted growth for Four Seasons in China. This project represents our second collaboration with our visionary partners at Sung Hung Kai Properties. Together, we’ve opened the doors to myriad opportunities to discover beautiful Suzhou with Four Seasons, with every thoughtful detail setting the stage for the genuine, caring service for which Four Seasons is renowned. Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is a luxurious oasis in the heart of Suzhou city, situated on a private 9-hectare (22-acre) island in Jinji Lake. Guests can easily access key commercial areas and cultural landmarks via a dedicated bridge just steps away from the vibrant city centre.

The Hotel boasts 119 guest rooms and suites, along with 11 independent villas featuring private courtyards, offering a blend of comfort and privacy. Comprehensive recreational and fitness facilities, a serene and elegant spa, and tailored wellness programs cater to guests’ physical and mental well-being. For family travellers and children of all ages, there is the Kids For All Seasons, Teen Centre, outdoor infinity pool and kids’ pool, as well as puppy-friendly amenities and services.

The Hotel features more than 1,000 square metres (12,000 square feet) of versatile banquet space for business meetings and wedding events. The luxurious Four Seasons Ballroom, a multifunctional Grand Salon, and several Meeting Salons are equipped with custom-designed advanced technologies and have a separate banquet hall entrance and dedicated lobby. The enchanting outdoor garden spaces, such as the Secret Garden and Rose Garden, provide picturesque romance for gala dinners or garden weddings.

At Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou, guests can savour a wide array of exquisite culinary offerings. Jin Jing Ge, the Hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant, uses fresh ingredients and masterful cooking to reinterpret the essence of Jiangnan cuisine. Here, guests can enjoy a sumptuous meal in the elegant courtyard-style reception area or in any of the seven private dining rooms. For a unique pan-Chinese dining experience, the all-day dining restaurant Yun He, provides a selection of dishes from all over China. The Lounge and Bar offers classic afternoon tea and creative cocktails, while the poolside grill and bar offers authentic Italian cuisine and stunning lake views. With such variety, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou ensures that all its guests find something to please their palate.

The grand opening of the Hotel anticipates the upcoming Spring Festival, and we eagerly await welcoming the Year of the Dragon with our guests. We are wholeheartedly preparing celebratory activities for our Four Seasons guests, looking forward to welcoming everyone at Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and presenting unforgettable and surprising moments. Arthur Ho, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou

To begin planning a holiday, business trip or special event in Suzhou, call +86 (512) 6281 8888 to make a reservation, or book online.