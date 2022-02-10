Cyprus Officials Upbeat Over Tourist Flows from Russia in 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

According to reports from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios has stated his optimistic view on the potential for tourist flows from Russia this season. Perdios told CNA that he is getting optimistic signals concerning Russian visitors, who represent the island’s second-biggest tourism group.

For the second time in recent weeks, Perdios is reflecting high hopes based on his contacts with air carriers and tour operators ferrying Russian’s to Cyprus. He told CNA:

“There’s widespread optimism in the Russian market for trips abroad and especially for Cyprus, we have always been among the top preferences of the market but especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Perdios also told Kathimerini that he has asked for increased connections from regional airports in Russia. He said if carriers agree to add regions other than St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russian tourism to the destination could be a boom. The Cyprus minister also claimed Google searches for the paradise island have more than tripled in recent days.