Heraklion’s Erythraia Linear Park Will Open in July

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos confirms the 48-acre Erythraia Linear Park will open to the public this July.

The project features pedestrian paths, dedicated cycling lanes, playgrounds, and sports facilities.

A new terminal area includes a completed parking lot with a capacity for 149 vehicles.

The park is a key link in the city’s broader plan to connect Heraklion’s port and center directly to Knossos.

The scent of fresh earth and the sound of final stone-laying mark the transition of the Erythraia district. What was once a fragmented space is coalescing into a 48-acre green spine for Heraklion. During a recent site inspection, Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and Deputy Mayor of Technical Works Dimitris Spyridakis walked the stretch from EAM Street to Yampoulaki Square, signaling that the years-long wait for this urban sanctuary is nearly over.

“We are looking at a complex undertaking, both technically and financially. The Technical Service has worked with great diligence for a result that is vital for the city… I believe Erythraia Park will become a pole of enjoyment not just for local residents, but for Heraklion as a whole,” said Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos.

A Landscape of Movement and Rest

The park is designed as a multi-functional corridor, blending soft mobility with recreation. Spanning approximately 48,000 square meters, the layout prioritizes “gentle circulation.” Families will find new playgrounds and sports zones, while commuters and fitness enthusiasts can utilize the integrated bike paths and walking trails. The northern terminus addresses a long-standing local headache with a fully realized parking zone designed to accommodate 149 vehicles and ease congestion in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mayor Kalokairinos views Erythraia not as an isolated pocket of green, but as a vital organ in a “walkable city.” The administration’s broader strategy involves linking these recreational routes into a continuous path stretching from the Port of Heraklion through the city center, eventually terminating at the historic site of Knossos. The goal is a navigable, pleasant urban environment where the transition from modern commerce to ancient history can be made on foot or by cycle.

Technical challenges and complex financing have shadowed the project for years, but the finish line is now visible. Dorothea Vrouchou, President of the 4th Municipal Community, noted that the park represents one of the most significant environmental “lungs” currently under development in the city. By July 2026, the barriers are expected to come down, inviting residents to reclaim a space that promises both “enjoyment and relief” from the dense urban heat.