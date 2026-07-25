Heraklion Plans 20-Bed Support Center as Housing Shortage Strains Social Services

The Municipality of Heraklion is moving forward with plans to build a modern support center for vulnerable residents, responding to growing pressure on local social services as the city’s housing shortage continues to complicate efforts to provide permanent accommodation.

Speaking to local media, Deputy Mayor for Social Welfare Stella Archontaki-Kalogeraki said the municipality has already secured a municipally owned plot of land, while architectural plans are being prepared for submission to the Region of Crete’s upcoming funding program.

According to the deputy mayor, the planned facility will accommodate approximately 20 beneficiaries and will include residential spaces as well as the administrative and support services required under the funding framework.

Although visible homelessness remains relatively limited in Heraklion compared with Greece’s largest cities, municipal officials say the lack of available and affordable housing has become one of the biggest obstacles to helping vulnerable residents regain stable living conditions.

That challenge is already evident through the “Housing and Employment for the Homeless II” program. Twenty households are expected to benefit from the initiative, with housing and employment already secured for 11 families. Municipal authorities, however, continue searching for accommodation for the remaining households, noting that the response from property owners has been limited.

The proposed support center is intended to complement these existing efforts by providing temporary accommodation and support services while longer-term housing solutions are sought.

The municipality has yet to announce a construction timetable, as the project remains dependent on securing regional funding. Once completed, the facility will expand Heraklion’s social welfare infrastructure at a time when rising housing costs and limited rental availability are placing increasing pressure on vulnerable households.

While the city does not face the levels of visible homelessness seen elsewhere in Greece, officials say the project reflects a proactive approach to supporting residents at risk of housing insecurity before they fall through the cracks.

Source: Creta Live.